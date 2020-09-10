A Gamble of Destiny in the Game of Life

When I think of destiny,
My thoughts always turn to you.
A connection made years ago
Now buried deep within my soul.
Often I wonder
Do you feel it too?
Am I the only one
Who feels that close to you?
We can banter all day long
Crazy laughter back and forth.
When it all settles
I find myself craving more.
A decade of friendship
Recorded in the books.
Perhaps it’s what holds us back
From seeing if we could be more.
Afraid of losing
What we already have…
We hold tightly
To protect the word “friend.”
What if it were written in the stars
That moment of truth?
What if we were meant to be
Soulmates instead of just friends?
I vowed many years ago
Never again would I tell you so.
My heart would rather hold it all in
Then tell you again and lose a friend.
Now that I am older
And lived to see death at my door.
I know life is too short
To suffer and sacrifice destiny once more.
So, I will say it now
And let the cards fall as they may.
I would rather tell you now
And chance to lose a friend.
Yes, I still care
You are more than “just a friend.”
When I think of forever
It is with you who I see.
I can’t really think
Of why we still hold out.
The ring on my finger
Has finally played out.
To be really honest,
I called it off so many times.
Hoping you would find the courage
To tell me not to lie.
So, here we are…
Fate take it as it might.
I hold you close a friend,
I love you more each passing night.
I now leave it here.
A response I don’t require.
I hope it is received well,
Knowing well it might not be time.
Destiny can only call
If those who hear it answer
Are we ready to risk it,
Or are we going to continue to flee it?