A Funky Makossa, To A Wellness Vibe! Bebe Manga #Cameroon 🇨🇲

In addition to its own musical haven, other sounds have piqued the interest of Cameroonian domains. In this case, it’s called Funk! Yes, Baby! It’s that Black American vibe and eloquence of gettin’ into that feel good, vibe! Feelin’ good even when you are not in the mood for that energy. The irony of Funk is that it gets you out of the funk. You can’t stay in a negative state for too long. Sooner or later you will be forced to get into that state of belonging. That state of feelin‘ good because you are awake, and alive! Doesn’t matter where you currently are. You have to feel so good! Misery and sorrow flees in the presence of, Funk!

And so, this Black American musical form traveled its way into the nation of Cameroon. It’s cool nature was evidently attractive to local legends of the land. So cool. Then again, they had to insert their own cultural, musical touch into it. Funk came to Cameroon, Baby. Gotta’ hear that sound, as well.

Back to one Mama-one musical Mama of Cameroon. She’s entering into that vibe. It’s an intrinsic combination. You hear both cultures, and their styles continue to resonate with your personal vibe. They arise evermore into a magical delight.

“Lokognolo” is the name of the game. For, it’s hype is one answer to eradicating sorrow from the land. It’s one of many musical solutions in bringing an intriguing source of healing, when getting one’s groove in order. Let’s groove, Baby! Let’s groove.

We’ll return to this recording for another timing. However, during this moment, let’s sense the blessing of the two musical genres. 🎶🎵 Life is worth living; dancing the sorrows, away. We can move into higher feeling, leaving those sorrows, at bay. Dance, my Darlings. Just Funk the Cameroonian nights, away!

Bebe Manga