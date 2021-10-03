Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Funky Makossa, To A Wellness Vibe! Bebe Manga #Cameroon 🇨🇲

A Peculiar Music, With A Makossa Vibe! BEBE MANGA and Her Recording Of, "Lokognolo!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
In addition to its own musical haven, other sounds have piqued the interest of Cameroonian domains. In this case, it’s called Funk! Yes, Baby! It’s that Black American vibe and eloquence of gettin’ into that feel good, vibe! Feelin’ good even when you are not in the mood for that energy. The irony of Funk is that it gets you out of the funk. You can’t stay in a negative state for too long. Sooner or later you will be forced to get into that state of belonging. That state of feelingood because you are awake, and alive! Doesn’t matter where you currently are. You have to feel so good! Misery and sorrow flees in the presence of, Funk!

And so, this Black American musical form traveled its way into the nation of Cameroon. It’s cool nature was evidently attractive to local legends of the land. So cool. Then again, they had to insert their own cultural, musical touch into it. Funk came to Cameroon, Baby. Gotta’ hear that sound, as well.

Back to one Mama-one musical Mama of Cameroon. She’s entering into that vibe. It’s an intrinsic combination. You hear both cultures, and their styles continue to resonate with your personal vibe. They arise evermore into a magical delight.

“Lokognolo” is the name of the game. For, it’s hype is one answer to eradicating sorrow from the land. It’s one of many musical solutions in bringing an intriguing source of healing, when getting one’s groove in order. Let’s groove, Baby! Let’s groove.

We’ll return to this recording for another timing. However, during this moment, let’s sense the blessing of the two musical genres. 🎶🎵 Life is worth living; dancing the sorrows, away. We can move into higher feeling, leaving those sorrows, at bay. Dance, my Darlings. Just Funk the Cameroonian nights, away!

Bebe Manga

https://alchetron.com/B%C3%A9b%C3%A9-Manga
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bAN-yxV0MNM
https://open.spotify.com/track/1kGgfMfE884VVKc1q4sa4t

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

