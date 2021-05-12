“Every day is a chance to begin again. Don’t focus on the failures of yesterday, start with positive thoughts and expectations” – Katherine Pulsifer

Every day is an opportunity for a new beginning. Leaving behind what is giving you grief. It has already happened and nothing you can do will make it unhappen. Being cross with yourself for binging on pizza and chips doesn’t help anyone. Nor does dwelling on cross words or something that you feel you didn’t do as well as you could have done. So be kind to yourself and forgive. The new day gives you the chance for a fresh start on your journey to the new you.

I really love this quotation and find it very inspiring. It enables me to look at things anew each and every day. It gives me an appreciation of all the little things that make our lives go round. Sometimes it can be a smile that lifts our spirits or a thank you. It is also important for leaders and managers to be able to see the positives and not focus on the failures. If we make sure we learn from our mistakes, always thank people for their contributions it will make our workplaces much happier places. I think it is even more important as we come out of the pandemic as many of us have been working virtually and we may omit some of the small things in our interactions.

Do you look at each day as if it is a new opportunity or do you dwell in the past?