Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A few tips to overcome stress in a soothing way

A long day at work can be tiring. However, dealing with stress is important for physical and mental health. Relax yourselves by listening to motivational videos of how people have fought so many battles to be successful can be motivating. Watching talks from successful personalities can provide insights and valuable inputs about the work we […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A long day at work can be tiring. However, dealing with stress is important for physical and mental health. Relax yourselves by listening to motivational videos of how people have fought so many battles to be successful can be motivating. Watching talks from successful personalities can provide insights and valuable inputs about the work we do.

Being mindful about the present by taking deep breaths to ease tension releases stress. This also relieves me from the anxiety of the future.

Calming myself by identifying the thought patterns helps me overcome the elements of stress.

A walk with a friend considering a useful discussion can be refreshing and recharging.  A stressful sedentary life may cause more harm, hence being in a calm environment facilitating my purpose and driving necessary action is important.

Taking a shower after a day’s work can be relaxing and soothing putting me off to sleep.

These are some of the tips I follow to relieve myself from stress if I have had a long stressful day at work.

    Archana Kini, Psychotherapist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Startup CEOs Manage Stress

    by Theo Melrose
    Community//

    3 Tips to Help Get Rid of Stress and Anxiety at Home and Work Place

    by Linda Post
    Work Smarter//

    Three Low-Cost Ways for College Students to Relieve Stress

    by StudySoup
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.