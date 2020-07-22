Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A few bad apples?

Is there such a thing as systemic racism in the USA?

Many of the country’s top leaders believe it’s an ‘individual’ rather than an ‘institutional’ problem …

‘I don’t think there is systemic racism. I think 99.9% of our law enforcement officers are great Americans’
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien

‘I don’t think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist’
Attorney General William Barr

‘You always have a bad apple, no matter where you go. There aren’t too many of them in the police department’
President Donald Trump

This 2-minute video looks at some of the issues.

Please be aware that some of the images in the video are disturbing.

Paul Stevens, CEO, Mayflower College, Plymouth, UK

Paul has been involved in English language training and testing for the past 30 years, specializing in Aviation English, Maritime English, Academic English and Business English. His latest project is SayWhatEnglish.com, looking at the communication process 'from the other side', at how native-English speakers can filter and simplify their English and have a better understanding of the challenges ESL speakers face.

