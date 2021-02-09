Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Femaled Future

Artistically abled effort, bright recognition is due at the simply felt magnetic, journeyed spark of a single vibrated, fated shred at the expert hands of H.E.R.  An emotional embrace shares a uniquely close moment between duo father and daughter, not before another glaringly taught rendition is performed by Jazmine Sullivan. Glamorous is a feminine’s curated […]

Artistically abled effort, bright recognition is due at the simply felt magnetic, journeyed spark of a single vibrated, fated shred at the expert hands of H.E.R. 

An emotional embrace shares a uniquely close moment between duo father and daughter, not before another glaringly taught rendition is performed by Jazmine Sullivan. Glamorous is a feminine’s curated understatement. Silver chic existence shown the beauty’s concrete, expressive part.

Alicia Keys takes the mic, sitting opposite the sophisticated silhouette of a deepened, midnight black center staged piano met against a light tomato red velvet curtained backdrop and emptily matching, crowd stadium seating. Underrated honor talks beyond the memorably, double masked. Boss met boss, amidst identifiably presentable tears. Possible raised the keenly resembled, knowledged voice. 

The Greek Theater vs. Raymond James reveals no intrigued contest, proving endless miles. Reign of the missing labeled girl reminds a deficit’s driven strength. Caught up is the natural notice of an illustrated, visible female. Explored voice of remnant thought concentration prospers. Commitment applauds a first uniformed, decorated, unscripted woman. Badass is the breakage of old, former familiar, enveloped stereotype.

A friend of mine, Jessica Long, is a role’s confident, conceptual narrator of her own developed, impassioned story plea, much like Amanda Gorman, though different in independently joyful spectrum. Gentle tale guides a humble led mindset, only borrowed on a spotlight’s forked focus.

On and off field crafted, gendered appearance boldly demonstrates. Striped black and white emphasizes athleticism’s careered importance. Shattered glass patiently falls from the failed policy play of a male dominated, encompassed ceiling. Routine introduction allows changed plan of historically expected, drawn renewal.

https://link.medium.com/wnnzUCY9Idb

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

