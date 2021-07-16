A Faithful Holding: Dorothy Love Coates #BlackAmericanHer/Histo ry360 #Gospel #BlackAmericanMusic

Life ain’t easy! When you are a person of faith, sometimes you begin to doubt and question. It’s hard sometimes. Sometimes, it’s tempting in not knowing right from wrong; living one’s life as they please. Nevertheless, we keep preservering in our belief, and faith. However, the honest part is understanding that we are human. Even believers of the Word get tired, sometimes! Being honest with that is, ok! Quite honestly, it’s important to address this, as it grants us countless opportunities in addressing our deepest frustrations, and fears!

The hard part about faith, and being a believer in the Word, is the journey it entails. The Most High’s journey is hard. Yes. Doing that work is extremely challenging. The Creator’s task requires patience. It demands that we take things one at a time. We must be consistent. Furthermore, we are required to block out the noise of the naysayers and discouragers. Here is the hard part. Sometimes, you are required to walk that journey without anyone. So-called friends may abandon you. Familk members may ostracized you. You will come up against obstacles, you did not imagine were there. Whatever the case may be, there will be numerous temptations to turn away from the path, destined for you. Whatever that path may be, you have to hold on.

During those rough journeys when maintaining the faith, remember that there are rewards at the end of the tunnel. Struggle is not everlasting. In fact, it is meant to be overcome. Everyday, we should be aspiring in reaching to the next level. Every day, there should be a continued yearning in doing the daily work for the Most High! Even when we miss a day in doing that work, we need to try again. All we have to do is to take that first step. The Creator will guide us in those uphill battles. We must simply stay consistent, and in prayer. The Most High will never abandon us. That’s real.

While on our uphill battles, you will have the gossip and the mistruths spoken about you. Oftentimes, these are people who are low energy, and low value. They spend their time spreading rumors, and concocting false narratives, about others. After all, that’s much easier than doing the work of elevating one’s own energy levels. However, even in the midst of toxic noise and sound, you have to keep moving on (and holding on).

I’ve been ostracized and I’ve been criticized; yet, I am holding onto my faith

The things I have to suffer bring tears to my eyes; holding onto my faith

My enemies are inflicting all the hurt they can

By throwing rocks and hiding their hands

What’s intriguing about the world of faith is that your Spirit knows when you are under attack. You feel the energies; read the body language. Furthermore, you know where (and who) it is coming from. Nevertheless, you continue to hold on; knowing that victory is yours, at the end.

In the world of that Black American musicall form, known as Gospel music, there are a plethora of songs illuminating the wellness of hope. Such songs address the wellness factor of perseverance. Lyrics within the song are a great testament to getting through though painful times; no matter how challenging they may be. On a cultural perspective, one has to examine the her/historical perspective of Gospel music. There were moments in time, where all Black American people had was music and prayer, as all source of healing and meditation. If that is all you have, in a place and space, where troubles are many, you go to prayer, as a source of weaponry.

Perseverance continues, as we are restored. Moving forward in our faith, as a wellness to our Souls and the watering of our minds. Yes, there is victory, in our quest to move mountains; as we hold on!

Dorothy Love Coates