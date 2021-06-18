A Double U, For The One I Love: Rex Gildo #Germany

Love is too precious to say, only once. Even in one’s declaration, there is a need to be consistent in one’s declaration. Sometimes, the object of one’s affection may not believe you, the first time. Directing that love to one’s presence, ensures that such a love will always stay fresh; especially, within the proclamation of one’s words. Again, love is simply too valuable to say, one time.

Directing one’s love, with the very statement of “you,” is like a wake-up call, for that desired love. They may not have heard you the first time. So, you are affirming it for a second go around. If they didn’t hear it the first time, they definitely hear it, now. Love will always take charge!

A special song comes along, and it moves one into love’s proclamation. Yet, it is in a different tune. A different hue. Things get a tad bit more intetesting, when a word is repeated, twice! Ah! The treasures of harmony, have come. Balance has begun. And, it will continue into its own vital rhythm, of love!

“Du, Ich lieb Dich.” Words so tender and true. “Du, Ich lieb Dich.” The transformation of “you,” into another form (within the German language) highlights a tender coloring, within the German language. Yes! It is simply Divine. It’s the power of language, and its fluidity, at hand.

The song is very catchy. Extremely upbeat. In addition, the performer presents the comfortability of his presence, within the song. The video for his performance. It’s not about him being the best dancer. Just as long as he is permitted to connect with the very message. Feeling the message for himself, as his object of desire gets the message, as well. You, I love. Du, Ich lieb Dich. Love has its own way of manifesting balance, through a language, of love.

Rex Gildo