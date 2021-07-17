Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Double Bass Of Secrecy! Israel Lopez Valdes Cachoo #Cuban-American

A Look At The Late ISRAEL LOPEZ VALDES CACHAO, and His Inner Working Performances Of The Double Bass!

When it comes to musical ensembles, or orchestras for that matter, the double bass is one of those instruments often ignored. Granted it plays an important role. Nevertheless, it is not often projected as the star of the group. It is in the background; often hiding away to support the rest of the instruments, which have collaborated in the performance of a song. Its deep resonance highlights those richer colorations of depth. Often, it’s those places and spaces in musical landscapes, that very few people hear. You have to really be still, and find stillness, in order to experience its purpose.

Very times, do we hear about double bass musicians, who take on star quality roles. When they do, how important, and untiring is it for you to hold onto them; and hold on tight. They have a deeper intimacy, with their performance of the double bass. We can interpret it as one of those subtle layers of the musical heartbeat. For not only does it move a more sensitive trait, but there is a particular mystery, within it.

There was one Cuban-American musician, who preformed such an instrument, with an understanding of its mystery. It’s as if you had to close your eyes, as a means to hear the direction of where it was going. Where was the song taking you? What was the secret whisper, that a person had to be silent enough to hear?

For now, let’s take a moment to listen to the artistry. We can return to it, during a later period; when the awakening is more clear. A composer and musician, he presented to the world the heart of Cuban rhythms. Listen closer and you will come to understand what that means; the hidden secrecy of the double bass, and its interpretation of the island, known as, Cuba!

Israel Lopez Valdes Cachao

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cachao#/media/File%3ACachao%2C_1960.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WMmF5J4S-Q4
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1Qa5p9ajnRIvq7bfsdtzqQ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

