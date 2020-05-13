Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Dose Of Happiness

For almost all of us, our worlds have massively shrunk at the moment. We are isolated at home, many of us are furloughed or working from home. Either way, you’re just not getting out very much and our worlds have shrunk. What I’m trying to do, is to expand the space that I’m living in, […]

For almost all of us, our worlds have massively shrunk at the moment. We are isolated at home, many of us are furloughed or working from home. Either way, you’re just not getting out very much and our worlds have shrunk. What I’m trying to do, is to expand the space that I’m living in, albeit a small one. And I don’t mean a literal extension or loft extension or going down into the basement, I mean capitalising on the things that you are already doing and getting the most value out of. But potentially introducing something new that you get more value from as well.

Dopamine, Oxytocin And Serotonin

When I say make your world a bit bigger, no matter how small it is in its original size, I mean that in terms of the head and the heart as well. So one of the things that I’m doing a lot of, is really focusing in on the charity work that I’m already doing. Now, I know money can be tight for many of us at the moment but I have decided to actually expanded my charity budget, giving more money. For example, we sponsored a cat very recently with specific needs. Now, perhaps animals isn’t as much your thing as it is mine, but the point is this. When we do something for something else, for a cause or for something that’s bigger than us, or for somebody else, it makes us feel good. It has the physiological effect of boosting hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, perhaps even some endorphins. It makes us feel good, and when we feel good, we feel as though we’re living more. We feel our world is filling up, our hearts are filling up.

Expand Your Heads And Hearts

So that is how I expand my world at the moment. Just an example but why don’t you kick this idea around to see what you think. See if you can make it work for you. If we can’t go out, if we can’t literally make our world bigger, we can do more to fill the world, the amount of space that we’re currently residing in, both literally and in our heads and in our hearts.

Leanne Spencer

Leanne is an award-winning entrepreneur and the founder of Bodyshot Performance Limited. She delivered a TEDx talk on 'Why fitness is more important than weight', is the author of bestselling books 'Remove the Guesswork' and 'Rise and Shine', and hosts a podcast called ’Remove the Guesswork‘. Leanne is the founder of Bodyshot Performance, an award-winning health and wellbeing company. Bodyshot Performance work with businesses of up to 500 people who want to create a culture of energy, vitality and performance through the business and position wellbeing as a competitive advantage. Bodyshot intersect the latest science and technology to provide unique solutions to the challenge of wellbeing in the workplace that have a direct impact on the bottom line. Our clients have won awards for wellbeing and recognise it directly improves employee engagement and retention and attracts talent into the business.  We also work with chronically stressed or burned out professionals to get you back in control of your health and able to do the things you want to do in life.

My expertise is around health, fitness and wellbeing, specifically focusing on sleep, mental health, energy, body composition, digestion and fitness. I host a popular podcast on iTunes called ’Remove the Guesswork ‘, and in November 2016 I delivered a TEDx talk on 'Why fitness is more important than weight'. I’m the author of the bestselling books 'Remove the Guesswork' and 'Rise and Shine' and I regularly speak to corporates on health and wellbeing.

My personal values are to live truthfully, considerately and to "suck all the marrow out of life" as Thoreau said. I support the charity Diversity Role Models which works to combat homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying. I recently completed the world’s toughest ski race to raise £10,125 for Alzheimer's Research as my father-in-law was profoundly ill with Alzheimers, and I am on a constant mission to find ways to live in a way that is sustainable and environmentally friendly. I love sport, fitness, reading, gardening, business, podcasting, and being with my cat and our scampish little rescue dog, Kami from Romania.

