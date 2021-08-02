Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Discussion with VINITA BAKHALE on How to Remain Resilient as a Graphics Artist

Hello Vinita, thank you for being here with us today. Let’s start off with a question regarding your work. You’ve worked in many productions. Which was your favorite one and why?

Thank you so much for having me. My top favorite three projects are definitely when I got to work on season one of the Netflix series “Riverdale” in 2017; then in 2020 with “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” which was directed by Charlie Kaufman and premiered on Netflix; and the same year working on the first season of thrilling series, “The Wilds” on Amazon Prime. The Wilds : Season 1 has since been renewed for a second season and continues to be promoted as “One of the 50 best TV shows on Amazon to watch right now.”

How did you get to work on The Wilds : Season 1?

I was contacted by the very talented Emmy Award-Winning production designer, Amy Williams. I went to work for her on a few other productions, including the horror film, “We Need to Do Something,” which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021; and also the upcoming Apple Studios series “We Crashed,” which will be released in 2022 and stars Oscar Winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. Amy brought me in as a remote 3D graphic artist hire because she was searching for a 3D graphic artist who understood architecture, including in the specific Brutalist style. The Brutalist style of architecture Amy was interested in, is actually something I had focussed on during my postgraduate studies in Interior Architecture and Design.During pre-production, when Amy presented some of her design research,

sketches, and vision for the sets, I was immediately interested. The vision included a marriage in the Brutalist style of architecture between the decades: 60s, 70s, and 80s. As a production designer, Amy has very high standards for design, and I was extremely honored that she chose me to capture her vision as a 3D graphic artist.

The Wilds : Season 1 : Set : Post – Rescue Facility Hallway View 3 & Scene : Post – Rescue Facility Courtyard 3D Graphic Art by Vinita Bakhale. Property of Amazon Studios

The Wilds : Season 1 : Set : Post – Rescue Facility Hallway All Views . 3D Graphic Art by Vinita Bakhale. Property of Amazon Studios

