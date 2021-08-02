A Discussion with VINITA BAKHALE on How to Remain Resilient as a Graphics Artist

Thank you so much for having me. My top favorite three projects are definitely when I got to work on season one of the Netflix series “Riverdale” in 2017; then in 2020 with “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” which was directed by Charlie Kaufman and premiered on Netflix; and the same year working on the first season of thrilling series, “The Wilds” on Amazon Prime. The Wilds : Season 1 has since been renewed for a second season and continues to be promoted as “One of the 50 best TV shows on Amazon to watch right now.”How did you get to work on The Wilds : Season 1?
I was contacted by the very talented Emmy Award-Winning production designer, Amy Williams. I went to work for her on a few other productions, including the horror film, “We Need to Do Something,” which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021; and also the upcoming Apple Studios series “We Crashed,” which will be released in 2022 and stars Oscar Winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. Amy brought me in as a remote 3D graphic artist hire because she was searching for a 3D graphic artist who understood architecture, including in the specific Brutalist style. The Brutalist style of architecture Amy was interested in, is actually something I had focussed on during my postgraduate studies in Interior Architecture and Design.During pre-production, when Amy presented some of her design research,
sketches, and vision for the sets, I was immediately interested. The vision included a marriage in the Brutalist style of architecture between the decades: 60s, 70s, and 80s. As a production designer, Amy has very high standards for design, and I was extremely honored that she chose me to capture her vision as a 3D graphic artist.
The Wilds : Season 1 : Set : Post – Rescue Facility Hallway View 3 & Scene : Post – Rescue Facility Courtyard 3D Graphic Art by Vinita Bakhale. Property of Amazon Studios
The Wilds : Season 1 : Set : Post – Rescue Facility Hallway All Views . 3D Graphic Art by Vinita Bakhale. Property of Amazon Studios
