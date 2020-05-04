A Discussion with Turab Musayev On the Inspiration Family Can Bring

Turab Musayev was born on April 24, 1982 in Ganja city, Azerbaijan. He received his secondary education at schools No. 30 and 6 in Ganja, and at lyceum No. 1 in Baku, which specializes in physics, mathematics and computer science.

In 1996-2000, he graduated from the American University in Baku with a degree in business administration. From 2004 to 2005, he studied at the Mason Business School, College of William & Mary in the United States. He further completed his graduate studies with a full time MBA degree from INSEAD Business School in 2006 (spending the academic year between France and Singapore). In 2002-2004, Turab has worked for BP Azerbaijan as Operations Cost Engineer, and in 2005 as a strategy analyst at Houston-based Marathon Oil. In 2006, he has spent more time with BP’s Integrated Supply and Trade Division in London. From 2007 to 2012, Turab has worked for Merrill Lynch in London, at the gas and power trading desk. In later years, he has led Merrill’s power trading expansion and operations in Italy and Eastern Europe. His last position was Vice President of within Commodities Division. From 2012 to 2013, he worked as Asset Manager at Macquarie Bank in London; as Director in Commodities Trading. Since October 2013, he has been the head of the LNG department of SOCAR Trading. As part of this role, Turab has built an LNG trading desk for SOCAR Trading.

Turab is fluent in English and Russian, intermediate in Turkish. He likes to play tennis and boxing. He is married and has two children.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I have worked in commodities world whole of my professional life. I find the field fascinating as it reflects mankind’s drive for growth and continues evolution. Human race needs to consume to grow and this creates whole kind of issues for us. Although my specialization is in natural gas, LNG and electricity, principles can be applied to literally any other commodity that we consume and produce as a humankind.

This industry is as old as human race. We have produced, traded and consumed commodities for thousand years.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

I try to balance the day between family commitments and work. Work wise, I would start early at 07:30 and will first spend time in reviewing the latest news and changes in global markets.

This would follow with calls with various desks to discuss trading ideas and market views. We would have a separate call with my desk as well, where everyone will share their views.

Second half of the day, I spend most of my time on new projects and business development. These days most of the time these projects are in Asia; so often we would have early morning calls with Asia based companies.

What keeps you motivated?

Personally, I drive my motivation from my family and in particularly spending time with my kids.

Professionally, I am motivated by finding opportunities that others may not see. I travel a lot and this brings a long of new ideas and ventures.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

By planning the week in advance and making sure that prior made commitments are fulfilled. I will try to take my son to school before going to the office and make sure that we spend some time after school doing something for his development and something fun as well. In addition, Sunday is fully devoted for the family.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I am inspired by my family and those around me at my place of work. It is a blessing being able to manifest the eagerness to learn new things just by being a product of my environment.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

Learning computer / programming language is an asset that can differentiate newcomers to the field of commodities and energy. Especially relevant for graduate students applying for the industry entry level jobs. For example, learning Python Language would really make you stand

What is one piece of advice you would give to others?

Become an expert in one field (eventually!). An expert is someone who can rely on his skills, knowledge and experience.

What trends in your industry excite you?

Climate change and how it will change the way we consume resources. Commodities industry has to adapt to the evolution that our planet is going. This will change the way we deal in commodities, will make some of these resources scarcer and more valuable and some others obsolete!