A Discussion With Trupti Sarang: A Clinical Pharmacist Working in the Medical Industry and the Importance of Natural Medicine

Trupti Sarang is a clinical pharmacist working in a hospital setting and lives in Austin, Texas. Trupti studied at the University of Texas in Austin, where she fell in love with her writing classes. Trupti earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Chemistry and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy at the University of Texas in Austin. She later finished her Doctorate in Pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston.

Trupti’s interests were vast growing up. Because of her early childhood of being closely bonded with her grandparents for 6 years in South Africa, she felt a deep connection with the elderly and felt that her line of work would be geriatrics. Trupti also had an innate love for nature so recycling, and planting herbs was always a natural hobby for her. When Trupti was 12 years old she developed adhesions in her body which led to bowel obstructions requiring multiple surgeries in her lifetime. At the time, Trupti was hospitalized for almost 2 months and was home schooled for a few months. Because of her struggles with her health, and wanting to prevent future surgeries, Trupti developed a lifelong thirst for knowledge about nutrition, herbs, fitness, and natural medicine that became insatiable. Her interest in natural medicine ranging from Homeopathy to Ayurveda and nutrition became her passion in life, and it is this path that led her to later seek a career in medicine.

Through her website, Trupti uses her excellent writing and communication skills to educate others on the limitations of modern medicine and presents alternatives to consider. Although there is a real place for pharmaceuticals, hospital care, and surgeries, the real answer for chronic disease prevention lies in nutrition and other healing modalities in alternative medicine such as herbal medicine, massage therapy, meditation and yoga.

Her lifelong love for nutrition has become invaluable when helping patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes. As much as treatment of acute care is extremely important, bringing attention and awareness for disease prevention is just as significant to prevent patients from reaching the levels of acuity seen in hospitals.

Why did you decide to create your own website?

I decided to create by own website to share the information I have gathered over years to help myself overcome obstacles in my own life. These are tools I wish I had as I went through life. I want people to read what I have to share and be able help themselves in time of need. My hope is that every individual can empower themselves with self-knowledge about everything ranging from taking care of their health to becoming happy and free from sadness and pain. I have added different topics over the years that I have explored and researched to help me either recover from illness and surgeries, staying healthy, or overcoming pain. My information is free for the world to share and benefit.

Our society is full of misinformation and sometimes it is difficult to decipher fact from fiction. I am a clinical pharmacist with extensive knowledge about medications, nutrition and wellness. I have worked hard to research the facts. I have also had obstacles in my life that compelled me to find real solutions. Additionally, I have worked in the hospital industry for 20 years and am aware of where the gaps in our healthcare system lie. I want to empower patients with the right information to stay healthy and reduce risk for development of chronic illnesses.

Not everyone has the time or the ability to develop a healthy lifestyle, but I encourage patients to remember the body is extremely resilient and making small adjustments can still make a big difference. People really need health coaching and access to more resources to help themselves.

In addition, I plan to create section of my website dedicated to the environment with ideas on environmentally friendly products that can be made at home. By using so many chemicals we are exposing humans and animals to unhealthy toxins and I’d like to encourage people to find better solutions.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I love working as a clinical pharmacist and the way I am able to help patients. What I love about my industry is the collaboration, dedication, and teamwork that takes place around the clock to help our sick patients.

How do you motivate others?

I feel the best way to motivate others is to see the best in them and to appreciate people for who they are. I help oversee technicians at my workplace and am always impressed by their hard work, perseverance, and sense of integrity. I am surrounded by healthcare providers every day who do their best to help sick patients, even those behind the scenes that patients never see. Everyone’s role in society is important. We are all globally witnessing this during the COVID pandemic. I think it’s important to appreciate people no matter their job or title. There are so many good people, who are never recognized, working behind the scenes to make this world a better place.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I feel that having faith in something bigger than yourself is a humbling experience but also allows you to have faith in yourself. I see God in animals and nature and the goodness in people; that inspires me. I have a wonderful family and the greatest friends, and they all inspire me with their love every day. My sister, who has always been endlessly giving and loving to others in both her professional life as an ESL teacher and in her personal life to people all around her, is also my best friend.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My Dad has been my greatest role model. He has always been kind, compassionate, and one of the most understanding people I have known. He has always seen the best in others, especially me. I admire my Dad’s courage to come to America and his dream to want a better a life for my siblings and me, and how his journey from growing up as a child in such extreme poverty to where he is now is truly an inspiration to me.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

Work life balance is extremely difficult in the field of pharmacy because of the long and irregular hours pharmacists have to work. Additionally, the hours in the pharmacy field are very demanding both in the community and hospital practice settings. Hospitals are usually open 24 hours a day. Like many other healthcare professionals in hospitals, pharmacists rotate through nights, weekends, and holidays. Although a work life balance is difficult, I constantly strive for it, and I admit it hasn’t been easy.

A pharmacist role involves constant problem solving, high attention to detail 100% of the time because even a small margin of error in dosing calculations can hurt a patient, especially if that patient is a newborn.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I see the best in others. Everyone has something positive to offer the world. When you can see someone’s potential and talent, you can bring out the best in them and believe in them to do the best for you on a given task.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

A wise spiritual teacher once told me the best way to help someone is to be there for them in time of most need. I understand how this feels and want to be there for others when they are most vulnerable. My Dad once told me the purpose of life is to help others. There are many ways of helping someone so whatever it is you do, do it with heart and sincerity.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

My biggest accomplishment has been my own personal journey in unraveling so many truths about medications and chronic diseases. I understand the urgency for change in our national medical system. I have never given up looking for the facts and have always had an innate curiosity to find the truth about what truly is safe for patients. This is why my website is so important. I obviously don’t have all the answers, but hopefully I will be able to provide valuable resources and that will steer someone needing guidance in the right direction.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I have compassion for people and love for the environment. I am a member of the Arbor Day Foundation to help our earth regenerate its plant life. I also love to hike and connect to nature, cook nutritious meals, and take care of my cats. What I love most are waterfalls, the rain, a purring cat, hugs, and the moonlight.