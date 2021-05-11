A Discussion with Tana Daughtrey on Importance of Maintaining Work Life Balance as an Attorney

Tell us about yourself and what you do

My name is Tana Daughtrey. For about the last 4 years I have been working as an attorney life coach. I work with attorneys who are stressed out and facing burnout. I help them using my 5-step process to relieve stress and help the attorneys find a better work/life balance.

You might ask what qualifies me to do the job I am doing. I am a licensed attorney who practiced law for over 38 years, 31 of them with a Fortune 100 company where I practiced law and at times served as a manager for other attorneys.

Toward the end of my tenure I burned out. I did not see it coming, and I was not aware of the signs. Once I burned out, I left the Company, and after leaving the Company I took several Coaching courses to learn how to be a life coach for attorneys.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I decided to open my own business because I felt the need to be of service to others. Since I first hand experienced and recovered from burnout I felt I had a lot to offer attorneys who are on the road to burnout.

What keeps you motivated?

I have a good support system. I have friends and colleagues that help and support me while I am working to build my business.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

The year I started to law school women comprised 17% of the students. We had one female professor. This professor’s name was Barbara Aldave. She was a role model of a successful female attorney who had gone to law school and become a professor when the number of female lawyers was very limited. Professor Aldave inspired me to work hard to be a successful female attorney. In all these years I have never forgotten her.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

Once I started my business as an attorney life coach I promised myself I would work very hard to keep a good work/life balance. I plan my days so that I exercise, eat well, and get a good night’s sleep. These things help balance me. I use exercise as a meditation practicing Pilates 3 times a week as well as walking.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I am open, honest, and outgoing. I like people, and I care about people. I am a good leader because I have a clear vision that I want to help and serve other people in my role as an attorney life coach. In my role I am an excellent listener and work to listen and understand those attorneys I work with.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

The year that I burned out was the toughest year of my life. That same year I had some health problems and lost my mother who was suffering from dementia. When I burned out I lost my confidence. I felt was a loser. It took me 3 years of working on myself and therapy before I found my way back and started feeling like I could be a successful attorney life coach.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

I believe strongly in the advice that we should treat others the way we want to be treated.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I am an animal and bird lover. Anyone who knows me is well aware that I’m often helping a local animal or feeding the backyard birds.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I see my company helping attorneys who are on the road to burnout. The company will be working hard to help those get off the road to burnout.

How can you be reached?

You can reach me by making an appointment through my website at https://tanadaughtrey.com/meet

You can email me at – [email protected]

You can get my Free book at – https://tanadaughtrey.com/get-book/

If you are an Attorney, you can take a free assessment to check if you are on the road to a meltdown at https://tanadaughtrey.com/assess/

My Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/tjdaughtrey My LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/tanadaughtrey-attorneylifecoach/