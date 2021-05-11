A Discussion With Taif Al Haidar on Inspiring Others to Succeed Through Ambition and Positivity.

It’s always so refreshing when we get the opportunity to interview people with such ambition and positivity.

Taif al Haidar is a self made entrepreneur, who inspires others to succeed through his company Secrets 2 Success.

Thanks so much for joining us Taif! What inspired Secrets 2 Success?

Secrets 2 Success was inspired by being in a place where I myself was not satisfied and in disharmony. I was getting paid below minimum wage with my jobs. I also was not in balance because of all the radiation and phone antennas placed close to my house. This was something I only found out years later, because they were put close but, in a place, not easily visible for the eyes. So, I didn’t sleep well, feel good and was not in harmony to perform as good as I want. Regardless of this all I was young, hungry for success but felt that something wasn’t right. So, I wanted to do something for myself and felt the urge to be an entrepreneur, coming from a family full of entrepreneurs. I read articles on the internet about personal development and came across the number one website www.addicted2success.com by my now good friend Joel Brown who I have worked with and met in person in Beverly Hills and Bali in 2016 and 2020. When I saw his website back in 2013 and 2014, I felt that I could do the same or even better with the hunger to prove myself while doing my bachelor’s in international study which I started in 2012. I put 3 options for myself on the table, investing in stocks, starting a night shop, which would been very easy because I work and later on managed my family’s shops since I was 12, or starting an online motivational/inspirational website like addicted2success.com. I had the ideas written down on paper for a month or so while working on the idea of starting a night shop and then it came to my mind that I can combine investing in stocks with starting something online since starting online doesn’t need any big capital if it needs any capital at all. So Secrets2Success was started in April 2014.

Secrets 2 Success has 1.9 million followers just on Instagram alone! how does it feel having such a large voice on social media?

It feels good to be able to inspire and influence people. I have been doing this since I was 22 and I was starting to slowly be getting used to it, but I have to say sometimes it hits me and I realize what a privilege it is to do something like this.

How do you keep up with the forever changing Instagram algorithm?

By always staying open for new information, learning, networking but also by simply trying and testing.

Your company has been followed by the likes of P.Diddy, DJ Khaled, Soulja Boy and many more! How did you manage to gather their attention?

Back then I did everything to grow the page as fast as I can, I spammed big celebrities’ pages like Diddy to follow the #1 fastest growing success page on Instagram, I used to have back then 25,000 followers and was growing with 1,000 followers a day on average. So, I spammed these celebrities’ pages, but I never thought or expected the celebrity, in this case Diddy to end up following me himself. The message was intended for his followers. So that is very ironically how that happened. For DJ Khaled, he started following me in 2016, 2 years after Diddy, I had by then a lot more celebrities and also DJ Khaled good friend Diddy following the page so that might have helped DJ Khaled to make the decision to follow the page as well, as with Instagram you can see which friends of yours are following a certain page as well.

What was it like working along side the likes of Gary Vee and Tai Lopez?

I met Tai Lopez in his mansion in Beverly Hills back in 2016, he invited influencers to his place who had big reach. I also had done several paid promotions for him to grow his Instagram page. He had back then around 500k followers and Secrets2Success had already 1.2 million. He was also regularly using posts and when I introduced myself at his influencers party he admitted to ‘always steal content from my page’. So that was funny. But when I work with these kinds of guys I mostly work and communicate with their managers on platforms like Kik and Telegram, only sometimes I speak to them directly through Instagram dm.

What can we expect from you in the near future?

I am still recovering from living over 10 years close (50 meters) to 6-7 big ass phone antennas. This drains your energy and is very unhealthy. So right now, with the Corona pandemic I can’t really travel, so I am working on my page while finishing my bachelor’s study. Which I started back in 2012. I thought that this is a good idea; recovering and getting my bachelors in a few months, if everything goes well.

Lastly, where can our readers keep up with you and follow your journey?

So, with my page and business it is mainly on Instagram at the moment at www.instagram.com/secrets2success and my personal is www.instagram.com/taifalhaidar. My account is at the moment private but feel free to send a follow request. I accept people every now and then.