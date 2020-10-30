A Discussion with Steve Mascarin on how to Transform a Skill into a Flourishing Business Model

Steve Mascarin was born and raised in Toronto Canada. His childhood dream was to be a dentist to help more people have healthy, beautiful smiles. That dream came true in 1990 when he graduated from Western University in London, Ontario, with his Doctor of Dental Surgery. After 23 years of learning, training, and a very active practice, he felt that he could have a more profound impact on the profession and help more people by applying his unique brand of leadership, management, and service to others in the profession.

With his extensivebackground in dentistry, SteveMascarin is very knowledgeable on how to make his clients feel right at home in a dental office. He is currently focusing his career more on the business aspect of dentistry. He works closely with several different dentists to help them optimize the accessibility and approachability of their service through practices like hiring and training team members in line with the mission and core values of the office.Only then can successful strategies be implemented, like : being open 7 days a week from 6am to 10pm, $99 cleanings for the uninsured, direct billing with all insurance companies for easy payments, systemizing every step of the customer touch point to exceed expectations with every visit, guaranteed same day service, and a unique onboarding process for all team members.

Steve Mascarin has also developed a very successful and tangential business by buying and holding properties in expanding communities and transforming them into flourishing dental ventures under his own unique brand of dental service. He uses his experience in the industry to quickly attract and retain a large customer base. SteveMascarin has also partnered with a largedental corporation whilehis portfolio retains the commercial properties. Currently he is operating three offices, with two more planned to open later this year.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I always wanted the autonomy and freedom that comes from having your own business and being an entrepreneur. It gives me the opportunity to be creative, have my own working schedule, opens up amazing, unique experiences and challenges, and I get todecide the people I want to affiliate with and meet. It gives me the ability meet my goals faster than I could if I were working for someone else. I can create something amazing that will help more people.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I used to be very conscientious about my smile when I was in grade school which had an impact on my confidence. I felt that if I could help someone else going through the same thing when I started my career, it would be a beautiful thing.

When I decided on dentistry, it was perfect time because there were so many new developments in the industry. This included the advancements in cosmetic dentistry that enables you to completely transform somebody’s smile in a couple of dental visits and truly change their life. The other technology that had developed was dental implants. Those procedures made such a difference for my patients. I really love the aspect of helping people to feel confident about their smile.

Helping people to feel comfortable about their dental visit is quite a challenge. Going to the dentist is not a favorite activity for most people. I feel so rewarded if I can lower that barrier and make the visit more enjoyable.

What keeps you motivated?

I am motivated by being able to help more peoplehave better lives though better health and more confidence. My goals to lower the cost of service and make it more accessible keeps me motivated. It is also highly motivating for me to watch my team grow personally and professionally through their careers.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My dad was a great role model for me. He immigrated to Canada from Italy and he worked his way through law school on his own. He was able to help a lot of other Italian immigrants through his law practice and many of them are still lifelong friends of his at 86 years old. My dad really inspired me to do something similar and be a help to people.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

When you have a great team that works with you, it gives you a lot more freedom. I have a great work/life balance because of my team. I enjoy having time to read, meet with like-minded people, and explore new ideas that I can implement with my team. Obviously, having time with my wife and kids is a big motivator for me. This is why I decided to move away from practicing dentistry. I was working too many hours at that time in my life and I needed to balance my life better.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I have confidence, vision, and inspiration. I believe in providing support and letting your team handle their responsibilities. I believe in providing raises, keeping people well trained, and having workshops to inspire and motivate. It is important to listen and implement the ideas of your team. I live by example and do not ask them to do anything I have not done myself.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Family always comes first. Take risks. Stay focused. Work hard and smart.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Having a family with my wife and having 3 loving, well-adjusted children is my biggest accomplishment. Next to that, I am proud of how many people I have been able to help have more confidence and be healthier through my involvement in the dental industry. When I think of how many countless people I have been able to employ and help them improve their lives, careers, passion, and to provide for their families, it makes me feel really amazing. I love being able to give them opportunities,raises and promotions, and helping them to succeed.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

Within five years, I will probably have 20 to 25 dental office locations. My goal is to own at least half of the commercial buildings utilized in those locations. I would also like to develop a new business as a highly specialized back office or call centre to do all of the management from. I see this morphing into a whole new venture.