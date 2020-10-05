A Discussion with Salaman Rasoli On His Journey

Fitness is an important part of our overall health for many reasons, but what exactly is fitness? It doesn’t mean that you can lift really heavy weights or even run a marathon, although people who can do that are certainly fit. For the average person, fitness at a group fitness facility helps us to live life to the fullest and encompasses the three important parts of our being; physical, mental and emotional health.

Salaman hopes to continue impacting and educating as many lives as he can. He elaborated, “Coming from an underserved background with no direction or resources, I aspire to help and educate those individuals in similar shoes that I was once in, with the overall goal of happy & healthy living.

We recently sat down with Salaman to discuss his journey.

Thank you so much for joining us! Tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ever since middle school, I was always interested in medicine and curious about how the human body worked. As I matured, I found a natural interest for the physical sciences and would find myself always asking questions on mechanisms of various physiological processes. The curiosity is what lead to me to where I am today.

What is your Goal?

My goal is to constantly stay up to date with the most recent literature findings. The human brain is very dense in terms of information and relation to disease. Due to technological advances, I predict within the next decade there will be a vast change in how we practice medicine; and the treatment options pertaining to cognitive dysfunction pathologies.

What do you need to lead this idea to widespread adoption?

To realize how important exercise and physical activity is, it is vital that providers are educated with the proper knowledge. If there are uneducated providers who are not aware of the many benefits of exercise, there will never be a conscious widespread increase in awareness.

Which principles or philosophies have guided your life?

I learned at a young age that the principle of taking care of your body will repay you back in the long haul. I have lost multiple family members due to disease that could have been avoidable via the factors stated above. The fact that we could save lives, simply by modifying diet and lifestyle is a very underestimated plan of care.My generation is the future of healthcare, and I hope more providers realize how such a small change can make a significant impact on longevity. These same principles will personally be carried for as long as I plan to practice medicine.

Can you share with our readers what you think are the most important “success habits” or “success mindsets”?

A new habit takes 21 consecutive days for it to solidify. Forming good habits such as the 4 factors of diet, exercise, sleep, and meditation is vital in being successful. In addition, surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals or people who are where you want to be is extremely important in building both a successful and positive mindset. Literally who you spend your time with is essentially who you will become.

Our brains have these neurons known as mirror neurons, which imitates things. In short, you will find that you unconsciously imitate the habits, behaviors, and thought patterns of the individuals which you spend most of your time with. Thus, it is very crucial in spending your time wisely.

How can we reach out to you?

You can follow me on below links:

Instagram: salamancode

Website: salamancode.com