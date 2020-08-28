A Discussion with Rod Marchand on How to Turn Ideas into Reality

Tell us about yourself

My name is Rod Marchand and I was born in Harvey, ND. I am a father of seven children and 3 grandchildren. I am the CEO of Marchand Retail Group, Inc. Operating multiple businesses in many different industries. My purpose in life is captured perfectly in our mission statement…”In every encounter and every interaction, we must leave the world a better place than we found it…Be Remarkable Today!”

What gives you energy?

I would say what gives me the most energy is knowing that every day is a brand new opportunity to do something great, even if it is a little thing. I love being able to help others aspire to becoming the best versions of themselves!

What’s your secret life hack?

It may sound simple, but I had the privilege of hearing Admiral William H. McRaven speak at a conference I attended. He authored the book ‘Make your bed’ and I have since then made sure to make my bed first thing every morning. It is a great way to get your mind set, by achieving a goal/task as the first thing you do every day!

What is your greatest challenges experience and how did you overcome it?

There have been so many challenges in life, so I think the biggest was simply getting out of my own way in terms of management and lifestyle. Learning to let go and listen more, trusting others and allowing them to shine has been the greatest way to overcome all of life’s challenges.

Name a book that changed your life.

This is a tough question! I am an avid reader and I think that almost every book I have ever read has given me some idea or tool to implement in my life or business. So, I can’t give you one singular book that has changed my life, it’s a collaboration of all of them!

Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

Being involved in international business sometimes requires having my phone by my bedside, but it would strictly be if business needs my prompt attention. Otherwise, I leave my phone outside of the bedroom and on silent, as tomorrow is another day!

How do you deal with email?

I try to focus on one thing at a time, that way I can give that particular task my full attention. I will admit checking my email often, but only responding to things that would be urgent, otherwise they can wait.

You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

That’s an easy one! When I do find extra time in my day, I will always leave the office and take time to think about all the things I should be grateful for. In both business and life, we get so busy and seem to focus on all the negative things going on in the world that we forget to look at all the blessings we have and all the good in the world. It’s a great way to recharge and refresh!

When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

The last time a felt burned out was a little over a year ago building our mattress company. I refer to this time as “the messy middle”. We had been struggling on many levels to build our new products and brand from nothing, while competing in a market full of major brand names and venture capitalist groups that simply had more resources than us. I began to feel like I didn’t have what it took to compete in a market this size, but also new that giving up wasn’t an option either, since we had already invested some much time, capital and research.

When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

Honestly, I feel like I fail in some way daily. It can be the littlest of things, sometimes I think we can learn more from those failures than the big ones. The main way I have overcome failure is by changing my mind set from “win or lose” to “win or learn”. I take time to reflect daily in all the ways I may have failed, then learn from them and make changes to improve.

Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

I have this quote posted on my credenza at work so I can see it daily. It’s from Nelson Mandela’s inaugural speech in 1994 and it reads, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate; our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented and fabulous? You are a child of God. Your playing small doesn’t save the world. There’s nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. We are born to make manifest the glory of God that is within in you. It’s not just in some of us it’s in EVERYONE. As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear our presence automatically liberates others.”

How can you be followed?

I can be followed on below links:

