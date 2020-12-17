A Discussion with R&B Artist and Songwriter Jae Summerz on How to Remain Resilient As an Entrepreneur

Jaae aka Inkedupjae born Jae Summerz is the jack of all traits, and is popular for his passion and a care-free attitude. His love for music has made him a renowned recording artist, while he has also emerged as a successful songwriter and entrepreneur. Music runs through his veins and he keeps on proving it. He is an artist and songwriter who have worked with people such as Lexxy from love and hiphop, Yvng Swag from Wild N Out, Madonna. He has also been on movies such as Stepup 3D and shows that aired on MTV 2.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I decided to start my own business because I always knew i wanted to provide services to people. I also knew that i wanted to be my own boss.

What keeps you motivated?

Music keeps me motivated and knowing that every day is a different experience.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My grandmother Alba, has been a motivator to me. She came to this country at a young age and worked extremely hard to give her family a better life. Everything i do is for her.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I maintain a solid work balance by mediating daily and reading books that feed me positive knowledge.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

The trait that I possess that makes me a successful leader is that i listen to what people need. A great leader doesn’t just speak; he/she listens just as much if not more.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

The hardest obstacle I have encountered thus far is evolution and adaptation. Having to adapt to the new social platforms and learn the new methods of online marketing.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

The once piece of advice that i will never forget is “minding my own business and not worrying about what others have going on. This will keep focus on what i need to accomplish”.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

Outside of work what defines me as a person is my loyalty.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

Where i see myself and my company in 5 years, is expanding into more merchandising and at least having my company make 13 million Net because 13 is my lucky number.

How can you be reached?

I can be reached on my Instagram: jaaemusic. Twitter : jaaemusic company Instagram inkmobent or my website www.jaaemusic.com