A Discussion with Paul Kaulesar on The Importance of Fulfilling your Time

The global pandemic has had a significant impact on the real estate landscape, with many individuals and families re-locating from cities to suburban areas. This major shift reminds Paul Kaulesar of how important ‘home’ becomes to people in the face of significant cultural and social changes. As a career real estate agent, Paul Kaulesar feels grateful to help families find ‘home’ in these uncertain times.

Paul Kaulesar is a New York City native who moved to Florida in his late teens. After graduating from Royal Palm Beach High School, he attended Palm Beach State College, located in Florida. When Paul began thinking about what career to pursue, he didn’t need to look far for inspiration. Both of his parents worked in real estate, which is where his training for the investment real estate market began. These experiences armed Paul Kaulser with the essential skills he needed to succeed as a real estate agent. Today, Paul remains an industry leader and continues to provide top quality service.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I can remember from a young age being motivated by my parents and their ambitious careers, they truly love what they do and that has always been inspiring to me. Working as real estate investors, they would often renovate and update spaces, which sparked my love of architecture and living spaces. I love being able to use my knowledge and experience to help others identify a quality investment opportunity. However, real estate is about so much more than just selling and investing in property, it is a way to help others truly feel at ‘home’—whatever that means to them. So much of the safety and security we require to thrive as individuals comes from an ability to call a place home. That is what I love most about the industry I work in.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

The way you start your day sets the tone for the rest of the day. For this reason, I start every day with a run. I then slow down and have breakfast with my wife, easing my way into the day and checking in with one another. Once I’ve attended to all of my own personal needs, which sometimes includes stretching, yoga, or reading, I head into the office. The first thing that I do when I arrive at the office is review the current MLS listings. Doing this allows me to stay up to date on new listings and listings that have lingered on the market for a while—I like having my finger on the pulse. This is where I find good investments. The rest of my time at work is spent speaking with investors and clients. When I get home, I make time for my wife, my hobbies, and my loved ones.

How do you motivate others?

Encouragement. In the same way that it doesn’t take a lot of discouragement to diminish someone, it doesn’t take a lot of encouragement to empower someone. Truth be told, too many people lack confidence, and it is primarily because they’ve never been encouraged. I believe that every manager should be able to find ways for everyone to flourish, and encouragement is one of those key ingredients. That doesn’t mean sugar coating everything, but finding something positive in the work that everyone does and encouraging them to keep growing.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I schedule in time for everything that matters to me. Instead of ‘work’ or ‘life’ taking precedent, I fill my schedule with what fulfills me first, and then the rest of my time is filled with ways I can serve others. Whether it is scheduling in a date night with my wife or booking a meeting with a new client, there will be times when I won’t be able to do either, and both parties understand that. The key to maintaining a work life balance is understanding what matters to you, and then communicating that with everyone who fills your calendar.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

A level head. It is important to surround yourself with people who ground you. Create a space where your team feels comfortable being honest, open, and critical. When you’re able to do this, you can truly focus your energy on investing in your employees, instead of micromanaging their every move. You are there for them, respect their individual needs, and accommodate when you can. When you don’t have a level head, you sacrifice your employees’ best interests for ego.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

Ask questions! Not only is everyone interested in sharing their story, what they do, and why they do what they do, but it is a great way to learn from people who have ‘been there, done that’. Stay curious, no matter how many clients you have or money you make. This is how I fell in love with what I am doing now, I am always looking forward, finding new opportunities and remaining driven. Everyone has a story to tell and it is a truly fantastic way to connect with other people and create a meaningful bond.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Failure is a steppingstone towards success. You have to fail in order to grow, learn, and truly understand why something works and why it doesn’t. You have to be willing to experiment, leave your ego behind, and try new things. The real key to succeeding at failure is to allow yourself to be vulnerable.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Understand that everyone knows something you don’t. This mentality allows you to stay open minded and innovate in the face of adversity. When you believe you know everything, you stop learning, growing, and problem solving. Ask other people what they think, what their experiences are, it is one of the richest sources of information there is.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I am easy going, hardworking, and happy. In my spare time I enjoy golfing, hiking, and attending charity events with my wife. I enjoy being immersed in nature and always enjoy a good physical challenge. I like being able to give back to my local community whenever I can, so I stay up-to-date on the charities of greatest need—especially during the pandemic.