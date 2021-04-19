A Discussion With Noemi Paola, Founder of Integrative Aesthetics Boston on Empowerment

Noemi Paola, Skin Care & Functional Medicine Practitioner is the founder of Integrative Aesthetics Boston, with over ten years of combined professional experience in different realms, including medical, med spa, and integrative health.

Noemi sees clients at her office and also provides virtual consultations. She uses her exclusive system of corrective topical skincare products, advanced skin treatments, and comprehensive testing to find possible chronic infections, nutrient deficiencies, gut issues & hormonal imbalances that contribute to chronic skin problems such as acne, rosacea, hair loss, hyperpigmentation, and premature aging.

As a functional medicine provider, she can look at the underlying factors that influence healthy and glowing skin, including diet, genetics, and underlying health imbalances. Today she blends all of her professional training in aesthetics, nursing, integrative, and functional medicine to achieve optimal wellness for her clients. She provides more than just a skincare treatment protocol taught in aesthetic school, but combined approach from all she has learned from all of these professional areas of study, and years of experience.

Her safe and innovative methods for treating chronic skin conditions like acne have seen her gain a loyal skin following of clients. Clients often seek her out after failed attempts to address their skin problems with multiple practitioners. Having successfully overcome her cystic acne and pigmentation problems, Noemi innately understands how it feels and continues to help her clients overcome it.

Continuously evolving with her education in integrative health, skin science, and cosmetic chemistry, Noemi keeps up to date with current research. She strives to offer the best treatments, advanced testing, and skincare products for her devoted clients to help them to achieve consistent and transforming results. She is also recognized in the industry for her clinical excellence and is a sought-after educator.

Noemi has lived in the Boston area for about 12 years after moving from New York City. Her husband works in the power generation industry, and together they have a 4-year-old son and a cat named Oreo.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

The truth is I had experienced devastating skin issues – acne, melasma, and hair loss – that shattered my self-confidence. Growing up, I never even considered a career in functional medicine. Instead, I always thought I would end up going to allopathic medical school. In my early twenties, my acne started to affect my life seriously, and I could not safely and permanently solve my skin issues, so I suffered like so many of my clients. I would try anything, and everything and nothing seemed to work long term.

It was during this time that I first saw a functional medicine practitioner. At the time, very few specialized in skin health, but this different approach inspired me. Ever since, I have continued my research and education in skin science, cosmetic chemistry, and functional medicine. I now can help my clients achieve healthy skin naturally, from the inside out, without drugs or temporary fixes.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I love interacting with my clients and seeing the positive results, and transforming their skin. Often my clients leave with more than just clear skin. They have more confidence, a healthier body and mind, and they begin to feel better overall. Of course, I also love the investigation and research. But science is only helpful if you know how to apply it to a human, so it matters to me that my work impacts my clients based on their individual needs.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

When performing skin analysis and consultation with a client, I customized their skin care recommendations based on their individual skin needs. This assessment may also include specialized tests to find where the root of inflammation manifests in their chronic skin condition, which is often related to intestinal inflammation. It can also be related to hormonal imbalances and chronic stress. Initially, I will see clients over three to six months while I help them with their specific skin conditions. Once a client’s skin clears, they will see me about three times a year to maintain their good skin health, prevent premature aging, and continue to work on lifestyle concerns that affect skin health. I’ve had some clients for over ten years.

What keeps you motivated?

The understanding that every person I have the pleasure to work with has unique differences in what works for their specific skin needs. Each case challenges me to find suitable therapies to help each person as an individual. I love working hard towards a common goal of achieving healthy & clear skin. If my clients are happy, I am delighted.

How do you motivate others?

I educate and empower my clients to learn how to care for their skin while improving their health all at the same time. I do this primarily through real talk education, sarcasm, and funny analogies, combined with compassion. I understand what it is like for my clients since I suffered from these skin challenges myself.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My mother has been a great role model for me. She started her own business from a young age. I’m glad she was an example because I feel my personality is best suited for this career. I also learned from a renowned plastic surgeon I worked with while I was in New York. He taught me always to work hard, keep the patient’s satisfaction as a priority, and never stop learning.

How do you maintain a solid work-life balance?

What helps me the most to maintain the balance is to have good time management. Having a proper work balance actually makes me a better practitioner and keeps me from getting burnt out. It’s also a lifestyle choice that helps me maintain good health. If I am stressed and unhealthy, I am not sure I can help others. I follow a schedule of seeing clients in the clinic and keeping distractions to a minimum during my workdays. It’s all a balance. My clients are a priority, but my health and family are also a priority.

What has been the most challenging obstacle you’ve overcome?

Overcoming my skin and health challenges was a big obstacle for me, but I’m thankful for how it helps me stay motivated and help my clients with their skin challenges. I also needed to learn to have a better work/life balance. I used to work and study all the time, but I learned to set better boundaries and manage my time better.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Try to enjoy every day, take one day at a time, and always keep a positive attitude. Every cloud has a silver lining.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

We all have experiences in our lives that change us, and we all learn from different people, but at the end of the day, it’s only us. And we’re the only ones responsible for making things happen in our lives to makes us happy.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I actively try to make sure everything I do, say, promote or involve myself comes from a place of positive energy and appreciation. All my business and personal endeavors have to be in alignment with what is authentically me. Knowing what defines me brings me closer to being my best version. “Does this feel right?” is my guideline. Because I’ve learned for sure: If it doesn’t feel right, at some point, you’ll find out it’s not.

I have also been involved in training other professionals in the skin industry. I am knowledgeable in cosmetic chemistry and have created my skincare line. I enjoy the interaction and the chance to educate other professionals on what ingredients work in a skincare product and how they can be used in different combinations to create a better product.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

The day that one of my clients cried because she finally realized that she could do something about her skin condition. She felt hope for the first time in decades. She was relieved to learn that she could address her skin condition after being told there is no solution.