A Discussion With Nicholas Swanson on How Playing An Active Role in Local Communities Serves As a Constant Source of Motivation

Dave’s Towing is a successful towing business operating out of Sioux City, Iowa. Initially founded in 1984, Nicholas Swanson took ownership of the business in 2015. Having come from working in the oil fields of North Dakota, Nicholas is no stranger to hard work. As a committed and self-motivated individual, he takes pride in serving his local community. He hopes to further expand his business in the next five years.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I have always wanted to go into business for myself, so when I heard that Dave’s Towing was up for sale I decided to jump on the opportunity. I also really enjoy helping people, so I am fortunate that I get to do what I love every day.

What keeps you motivated?

Being a member of a community is highly motivating. I enjoy interacting and connecting with people on a daily basis. I also get to work with my wife, which makes my workday even more enjoyable.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

I started out with one truck and now I have three trucks and a truck and trailer for out-of-town long hauls. I have also enhanced my social media marketing efforts and now actively promote our services online.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My grandma has been my role model because she taught me at a young age about budgeting and money management.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I am passionate about giving good customer service and I am always searching for ways to improve client experience. As a motivated and honest person, I enjoy giving back to my community. I also think that self-awareness is key to being a successful leader. I am aware of my strengths and I am always looking to improve.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

I highly suggest individuals make a conscious effort to save their money. I don’t think enough people have comprehensive saving plans. Financial advisors can also be a great way to get you on track financially.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

As a business owner, it is only natural to want to do everything myself. However, it gets to a point where you eventually have to accept help. Since opening, I have taken on additional help and I work with a great team of committed individuals all who bring a different skill set to the business.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Expanding from one truck to three trucks and a pickup truck and trailer which is used for long hauls. I am so proud of just how far the business has come. Having taken over six years ago, I took a chance on running my own business. I am very happy with the extensive amount of success we have had since then.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

My advice to others would be to never give up. It’s so easy to get discouraged, especially given all of the challenges that come with running your own business. Find out what works for you and then create a comprehensive plan of action. Additionally, take the time to perform research and take constructive feedback seriously. Listening to what your customers want is vital to future growth.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I’m a hard worker and I’m dedicated and passionate about my job, customer service is number one in my book. I also work hard to maintain a proper work-life balance. I think that taking the time to de-stress and spending quality time with friends and family is very important. Working extended hours often leads to burnout.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

My goal in five years time is to further expand the business. I hope to have more equipment and I will actively work to grow our client base. I am excited for what the future holds.