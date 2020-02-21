Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Discussion With Nguyen Huu Nhat on How to Build Your Resilience as an Entrepreneur

I am from a very humble working-class background living in Gia Lai, Vietnam. I have that typical entrepreneur story. I was a computer science student and didn’t like to be told what to do. I excelled in the subjects I enjoyed and crashed in the ones I hated. Entrepreneurism was always on the table for […]

By
Nguyen Huu Nhat
Nguyen Huu Nhat

I am from a very humble working-class background living in Gia Lai, Vietnam. I have that typical entrepreneur story. I was a computer science student and didn’t like to be told what to do. I excelled in the subjects I enjoyed and crashed in the ones I hated.

Entrepreneurism was always on the table for me; I wasn’t going to work for someone for the rest of my life. I always knew that.

When I started researching on Facebook and Google, I found a great resources to start my own business as a video creator and a content publisher.

I used free social media tools and Google to grow my videos. I did not have any kind of investment or funding to get me off the ground, so it was literally just hours and hours of work to up and running.

At the beginning of the business, I had no choice but to devote 6 am-11 pm days until we had capital and could expand. I dropped out university in the last educated year to focus on my work in the hope to get success one day. I managed Yan News Page and it also reached 1,000,000 followers in several years by that time.

Thrive Global: What gives you energy?

HN: My energy comes from my love of what I do.

“I always love working, so to me, all of my time is for work. At that time, I was… entertaining myself.”

TG: What’s your secret life hack?

HN: A life hack? I’m not entirely sure. If there’s one thing I have learnt in life, in general, it’s not to give up.

The only way to succeed in life is to be relentless with your work ethic and attitude.

This is, in my opinion, is ultimately the measure of whether a person is capable of great success or not.

TG: Name a book that changed your life.

HN: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho in 1988

Originally published in Portuguese, this inspiring tale of self-discovery follows Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy who yearns to travel in search of a worldly treasure. But his quest takes him in a different – and far more satisfying – direction, to learn how to listen to his heart and follow his dreams.

It fascinates me, excites me and fuels my passion for business growth and digital influence!

TG: Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

HN: My phone is never away from me. However in recent months during a working day, I have be-gun only taking calls at certain times of the day unless urgent. I have set times to do calls, as to fit in with my busy diary and I have also restricted my social media and email usage. I also reply to emails at set times, mostly.

TG: How do you deal with email?

HN: I guess I addressed this above!

TG: You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

HN: This rarely happens! However, if I do, I will use that 15 minutes to catch up on menial tasks or to simply take a breather.

TG: When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

HN: I feel like I have been burnt out a few times within my entrepreneurial journey. I think the most difficult was with the passing of my father. For obvious reasons, I did not have my usual flair or energy to attend meetings, presentations, etc.

However, I’ve since got passed that burnt out feeling have learnt how to manage this well.

TG: When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

HN: I hate to lose. However, I’d be lying if I said I have never failed. I fail on a regular basis. Every entrepreneur does, this is how you develop as a business person and as a human in general.

Overcoming failure is easy, you simply remove failure from your vocabulary. It becomes a lesson, this way you can only ever improve yourself.

TG: Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

HN: Do the things that you really good at, always study and do researches since the world is operating very fast. If you stop, you lose. If you do the things that you aren’t good at or do the things that you couldn’t understand it clearly or you think that you are clear about it but it isn’t, you also lose. Besides, never underestimate anyone, nobody has advantages or disadvantages in their whole life. Remember to help people around you in need, even if they can’t do anything for you and soon you will get sweet fruits.

    Nguyen Ngoc Cao Son, Owner & Founder at CamNhisincenow

    Nguyen Ngoc Cao Son or Cao Son Nguyen, is a young Vietnamese musician, YouTube video producer. He is a classically pianist who is known for his 2018 piano cover performance on Vietnamese and English songs on his YouTube channel and other MP3 music.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Keeping It Local

    by Bonnie Bruderer
    Community//

    If I died tomorrow, no one would even know – The Power of Virtual Assistants

    by Rafi Chowdhury
    Community//

    Belfast Based Entrepreneur James Blake Shares His Insights On Hard Work, Productivity and Overcoming The Fear Of Failure.

    by Vero

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.