A Discussion with Miles Lee and Teresa Lane on How Micro-Dosing Magic Mushrooms Reduces the Anxiety of Social Isolation

Tell us about yourself

We are a group of freelancers and entrepreneurs. So you get the struggle— a little loneliness, a little imposter

syndrome, a little anxiety, etc…

We are purveyors of psilocybin mushroom products, and, more importantly, advocates for safe, natural mental wellness. Our goal is to provide sustainable options that uplift people facing mental challenges—from stress, anxiety, depression, to mental blocks and lack of direction. We believe in improvement through treating the causes and not the symptoms.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

First-hand experience.

Stress, anxiety, depression is the epidemic of the 21st century. And it’s killing us. We want to help people like us, feeling the weight of increasingly new challenges in modern society.

Microdosing is currently in a ‘grey area’. It simply doesn’t exist in the mainstream— yet is on the cusp of being legalized, due to its increasingly documented merits in treating depression, addictions and all sorts of mental road-blocks— where modern (petroleum-based) medicines are altering minds and ravaging lives.

So we felt like rolling up our sleeves to give people options.

What keeps you motivated?

The hope for a better tomorrow. A day of more self-compassion, happiness and fulfilment.

Fear of letting people down.

Our family, friends and communities. People are the source and reason for our happiness. And it’s our privilege and pride to be able to contribute and shape our environment.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

It’s never just been one person. It’s been bits and pieces from many people. The humility of one, to the bravery of another and the curiosity of the next. I believe we can learn from everyone, and therefore everyone has value.

Taken on so many role models at different stages of life— it all blends together. But if I had to choose one, Bill Gates. A guy who was notoriously evil, met the love of his life, grew up as a human being, and became a global humanitarian. Where others tend to go the other way.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

Meditation, time with friends, scheduled work weeks. Inspired action. Start from the end in mind.

Practices in mindfulness and appreciation— living my work and working on my life

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

We have shared values in empathy, ethics and creativity (in problem solving)

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

Hopelessness.

We both have overcome many hard obstacles in life, career and health— and through it, had to reinvent start over a couple times. From that, we both have been in a dark place where we wanted to just give up.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

If you’ll regret not doing it, then do it.

A great life isn’t about great big things; it’s about small things that make a difference.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

Our collective willingness to help—-to aspire to inspire is the essence of great art, business, and people.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

Being a industry leader in safe, sustainable mental health. Helping those who tether on that fine line between giving up and blowing up.