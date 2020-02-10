A Discussion with Mike Basevic On Challenging Yourself Everyday and Living Life to the Fullest

Coach Mike Basevic, Owner and Founder of No Limits Nations began his journey to study human behavior, after his life came to a crossroads. He realized he was extremely passionate about helping people reach their full potential in life. That is where the No Limits Nations division “Anxiety Free Executive” came into effect. This program is one of the top programs around the world and is set to help eliminate the struggles that come with anxiety and depression.

These ideas were all constructed from Coach Mike Basevic’s past experiences of having to deal with trauma, conflict, anxiety and depression. He realized that life did not have to revolve around the negative things that could potentially be going on. It was hard for him to initially grasp how someone who was so committed in life to be the best and to work the hardest, was still able to spiral downwards. Coach Mike decided that he was tired of constantly having these train of thoughts, which ultimately fueled his initial interests when it came to the cognitive science of human behaviour.

Chicago’s Mike Basevic began a two-year period of reading over 250 books about the behavioural sciences. If there was a book written about mental health, self-help or human behavior in general, he would instantly want to read it. It is important for everyone to feel as though they can live life to the fullest and most positive potential.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

The thing I love the most about the industry I am in, is that my daily life involves helping others. My skills allow me to assist others through whatever issues they might be dealing with, as well as the mental pain they could be exhibiting. With the issue of mental health being a more focal topic in today’s climate, it makes my job that much more exciting. Each day I am constantly looking for ways to eliminate people’s pain, while also maximizing their daily levels of productivity. We want everyone to leave the program feeling like their best self.

How do you motivate others?

Overall, I like to refer to myself as a coach. And as a coach, it is my responsibility to motivate my clients; whether it comes to physical activities, personal hardships, or their work life. It is a part of the job to help instill within them the hope that they can turn their lives around for the better. Any great coach should have the ability to motivate people. When you motivate people, you are giving them a better sense of direction, higher levels of clarity and an overall vision of how they want their lives to look. One of the most important things would be taking those steps of action and change, which can in turn allow someone to feel better about themselves and their situation. When people find things that inspire them, then in turn become more motivated to achieve their goals. For everyone to be motivated, it is not always the same. Sometimes as a coach, you need to instill a tough love mention. It is sometimes about the accountability piece of things that is the most important. When they realize that they must be accountable to their coach and complete these exercises required, it pushes them to do it. In general, it’s a proven process that by giving people that extra push, you will witness results.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

Within my lifetime thus far, I have had several role models. From teachers, to professors, to bosses to fellow colleagues; there has always been someone in my life to act as a role model and a mentor for me. I remember my first job in the hotel industry, my boss was a great mentor and provided me with key tools that I continue to utilize in my everyday life. I was a young entrepreneur starting and had a lot of drive and inspiration that helped me overcome many obstacles that were in my way. It is important whether I was coaching athletes, salespeople, or entrepreneurs, that I was always looking for ways to learn and grow as an individual and a coach. I believe if you want to grow in any profession, it’s important to remain coachable. I would take what I learnt from people and apply it to my everyday life, in order to keep achieving the personal and professional results I wanted. In my personal life, my role model has always been my grandfather; he has been someone I always aspired to be. He was always such a giving individual and led with his heart. He left a big mark on me and showed me what it means to be accepting of people and being kind to everyone.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

A suggestion that I would recommend to anyone starting out as a transformation coach of any type would be that the profession is a behavioral craft. That means that it is imperative for people to take the time to learn and study human behavior for self-improvement. I think the job is more than just people who read a book and become inspired to do more towards improving people’s lives. It is important to put in the time and learn the practice. It is about ensuring that not only are you motivating people with techniques and practices that work and get results, but that you are also practicing what you preach and put in the work it takes to help others achieve their higher purpose in life. People in the field need to master the craft before passing their knowledge onto others. This field can potentially continue to be littered with people who do not have the necessary experience. It is about learning and spending time around those who you can learn from yourself and then you can move forward with teaching it to others.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

My biggest professional accomplishment to date would be building my company from the ground up and being able to positively impact thousands of people in the process. I held onto the vision for many years, until I was able to know exactly how to help people. It was about having the drive and desire to purpose this, without quitting. Now, I can impact lives daily and that feels amazing! I have found my purpose and am living it everyday.

For a personal accomplishment, that would have to be being able to raise my children and seeing them prosper. Through my turmoil, I was able to gain the experiences to make me a better coach today. Regardless of what was transpiring in my life, I was always striving to be the best parent I could be. I wanted to ensure I could raise my kids to be good people with values and morals. Now my children are in their college years and are thriving! I look back at all my past experiences and am thankful for the consistency that my family always brought to me.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I would say what defines me, is that I always try to accept everyone for who they are. Everyone has a history, and a lot of people are always battling with something internally. Therefore, it is important to be kind to as many people as you can. Not knowing what someone else is going through, extending a higher level of kindness… those are things that everyone should be doing. It’s all about ensuring that your inner circle is filled with good people and have great values. I think it’s important to be a glass half full kind of individual. Life conditions us to be miserable and afraid, so it’s necessary to feed your mind and soul with good food and people. I strive to make myself a better person on a day to day basis.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

Our main objective is growing our outreach. We want to be more than 10 times the size we are currently. It is important for us to continue to work towards these goals, because it will be a very exciting mountain that we’re going to have to climb. The program No Limits Nation is offering clients the most impactful and beneficial services. It is the constant expansion process and trying to really tap into a younger audience. Ideally, overall just to be 5x as big because that means we are impacting 5X more people.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

The proudest moments of my professional life are when I put this program together, brought it to people that needed it the most and started to witness the dramatic change it was making on their lives. The testimonials that I get from clients daily are not only inspiring but are also extremely motivating. There is just a certain level of satisfaction I get from positively impacting the lives of people were once lost at a point. Giving them that reassurance that they can get back on track in their life with a little help is always a phenomenal feeling. Just knowing we can make a difference is always a plus.