A Discussion with Masud Aleem On the Impact Others Can Have on Your Creativity and Well Being

Masud Aleem is a Clinical Specialist and Consultant for Mayo Clinic, as well as a real estate investor based out of Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Chennai, India, Masud and his family moved to the United States in 1983 to join his father, who had been working as an architect for the City of New York where he built commuter train stations. His mother worked in the fashion industry.

Aleem credits his parents for working very hard to ensure him and his siblings were loved and cared for, and that they had a good education. They stressed the importance of higher learning and of becoming a professional. As a result, Masud strived for excellence in school.

Mr. Aleem graduated high school in the top 10% of his class and was awarded a scholarship to City University of New York. He completed his major in biochemical pharmacology and graduated with honors in 1998 from the School of Pharmacy at the University of Buffalo in New York. While there, Masud Aleem was a recipient of the Honor Society Award, an award for perfect attendance for 4 years, and service awards for community service. He played on the tennis team and won two divisional championships in New York.

Following his graduation, Aleem was employed by several fortune 500 companies, including Xerox, Merck & Co, ThermoFisher Scientific and Quest Diagnostics. Mr. Aleem is currently employed by Mayo Clinic as a clinical specialist. As such, he consults with Mayo physicians in diagnosing neurology cases. While at the Mayo Clinic, Mr. Aleem has received numerous awards and recognition for leadership and integrity.

Masud and his wife of 20 years, Sameena, enjoy spending time with their four beautiful children ranging from 7 to 17, as well as gathering frequently with family and friends. Their lives are dedicated to children’s activities, including homework, soccer practice and attending soccer tournaments on the weekends. Like many Asian Indians, they are preparing their children to become professionals and contribute positively to society.

1. What do you love most about the industry you are in?

The autonomy and the entrepreneurial approach to business development. I believe the experience I have over 20 years of consulting in technology, pharmaceuticals, biotech industries, allows me to be very successful in what I do.

2. What does a typical day consist of for you?

Meeting clients and working with internal cross-functional teams to develop business. It requires a strategic business plan that I implement in a set geography. I also mentor and coach a team of 8 professionals to meet their goals as well. Mentoring is setting goals and establishing expectations. You then go through what the timeline is, when these expectations need to be met and what is the process of first demonstrating how things are done then letting them actually do the tasks. At the end, you have them mentor someone else.

3. Who has been a role model to you and why?

I would say that my father has been my role model throughout my life. He has made very good decisions, some strong decisions in his life, and left an example of the way he works. He also guided me through some of the more challenging chapters of my life and so I try to model myself after him.

4. How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

By emphasizing time management. I’m strict about the time I work, and the time I give myself to my family. I’m always trying to give 100% when I’m in that moment. I want to be present at that time.

5. You recently founded Aleem Assets LLC, a real estate investment company in Jacksonville, Florida. How did you first get into real estate?

I got into real estate because my father was in real estate. I grew up looking at his plans when he built homes, as he was an architect, so it kind of came naturally to me. When I was in Florida I had an opportunity to buy my first investment property to be able to start rehabbing it and renting it. I found I was pretty good at what I did. I had a lot of positive feedback from the tenants and then it just grew from there. The tenants approached me to help them find more properties and that prompted me to buy more and more. I found there was a lot of demand for that.

6. What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

The best advice I’ve been given is to always work as a team versus working by yourself. I believe the saying was “If you want to go somewhere fast, go alone. But if you want to go further, go as a team.” That was from a former manager of mine.

7. What is your biggest professional accomplishment?

My biggest professional accomplishment is my real estate. Being able to start with a small investment and grow to a successful business over a decade.

8. What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

To seek advice and allow me to be coached. Not necessarily trying to do things on my own. I sometimes find myself being a ‘lone wolf’, and would like to use other people’s experiences to learn from their troubles and apply those to my life.

9. Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

My family respects me as a caring husband, father, husband and brother. They value my trustworthiness, fairness and caring nature. As a leader I believe in serving, influencing, deciding and executing positive change.

10. What advice would you give a 16-year old Masud Aleem?

I would tell him to seek good knowledge and exercise patience.