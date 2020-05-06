Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Discussion with London Summers Ryan Pownall on Resilience, Connectivity, Creativity, and Generosity Thriving in Our Changing Times

By

I go by the name London Summers and my business partner is Ryan Pownall. We met on the first day of high school and have been friends ever since. I am a multi-platinum music producer and he runs the largest beer pong festival in the world.

What do you do?

My good friend Ryan and I put together a company called Social Giveaways. Social Giveaways is a Social Media Growth Company. We manage global celebrity promotion campaigns which offer exclusive opportunities to influencers and brands to gain worldwide exposure with organic growth.

We recently did a massive $35,000 instagram giveaway with @sommerray, @abbyrao. They make their 30 Million Followers; follow your account to enter the giveaway. We also have some notable clients in this campaign such as Flow water, Dan Bilzerian, Ignite, etc.

What gives you energy?

I think what gives us both energy is being able to do something disruptive in the times that we are in, working with major celebrities and helping companies monetize their digital assets.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

The professions I am in allow me to exercise limitless imaginative thought and regularly reward it.

What’s your secret life hack?

Work Hard. Play Hard.

Name a book that changed your life.

London: 48 laws of powers.

Ryan: The Art of a Deal

Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

We make money off our phones and in our instagram DM”s. So we have our phone with us 24/7.

How do you deal with email?

We think the email is essential part of the modern day business.

You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

Listening to Tame impala.

Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

Only the paranoid survive.https://socialgiveaways.co/

