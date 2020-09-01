A Discussion With Lane Weinberg on Having a Passion for Photography and the Endless Opportunities in the Industry

Lane Weinberg runs his own photography company called Thisleftlane Imagery which he started in 2008. With his photography business, he does a lot of portraits, weddings, and high school graduations. He does not specialize in any kind of photography, but really loves nature and landscape.

Lane also works for Nike as a technical services specialist. It is a fulltime job, but he prefers to think of it as his side gig since his photography business is his main passion. His goal is to run his own photography studio and gallery at some point.

He graduated with an Associate’s degree in Fine Arts from Mt. Hood Community College. He then went on to the University of Portland with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts with a focus on Photography. During his college days, he worked as a stagehand for theater productions

What surprised you the most when you started your career, what lessons did you learn?

I had grown up taking pictures. I was a kid. I didn’t really know anything. Once I started getting into it seriously when I was in school, I learned there really is a scientific art of it, of catching the right light, the angle, and it never made sense to me when I was a kid when people would say, oh, we are going to lose the light. I never got that until I got to school and then it began to make sense.

What is one piece of advice you would give someone starting in your industry?

It is good to know the trends, but not following them. I think it’s important to make your own choices. Do not be afraid to shoot what you’re passionate about. Your photos really do communicate sounds and words.

If you could change anything about your industry what would it be and why?

Instagram is fantastic to showcase your stuff, but I think the reliance on social media has really affected creativity because everyone is looking for that one glam shot instead of taking the so-so, okay shots. I think sometimes it’s those okay, so-so shots that are really the most powerful.

How would your colleagues describe you?

They would describe me as compassionate, easygoing, and fun. I like to crack jokes and not take life too seriously.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I’m definitely one of those people who takes my work home with me. I really stick to my morning routine and my evening routine. In the morning I have to get up and have a big cup of joe and a banana and an avocado for breakfast. I eat that every day and then I’m ready to go. Every night I need to be able to sit down and watch Jeopardy and veg out.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

I think getting through college was tough. I was working as a stagehand. I went through depression. But college was one of the better experiences of my life. Thank God it’s over. It was difficult. It felt like it was never going to end. I don’t know how I managed to pull it off, but I did.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

Annie Leibovitz. She is sort of the Madonna of photographers. She has been doing it for 40 to 50 years. She changed so much over that time, and she is able to catch the most minute wrinkle in someone’s skin. She does the glamour shots with celebrities, but you see she is looking at something else, not just the glamour aspect. She always shows us something different than what the photo is. She has changed up her style of lighting a lot to accentuate bold colors. She is not afraid to be controversial.

What does success look like to you?

I would really like having my own gallery and exhibitions at the Metropolitan. That is my goal.

What is one piece of advice you would like to leave our readers with?

Never give up. You must find passion where you can find it. You cannot be afraid to go after your passions or else you’ll end up being 50 years with a huge gut thinking, where the hell did my life go? That is terrifying to me, waking up, being 60, like what the hell happened?