A Discussion with Kermit Ward about the importance of our education system and how it builds leaders

Kermit Ward was born on January 12th 1968 in Waco, Texas. Although his father was just a phone call away, he never met his father in person until he was at the age of 13. He was raised in a large project housing complex yet his single parent mom cleverly circumvented the attendance boundaries of the local education system and Kermit was enrolled in highly-middle classes elementary school. It was there that Kermit believes he Kermit’s childhood interests were immediate and still exist today as he loved to go fishing and play and watch sports. Although he loved sports at the time he was not exceptionally great at anything yet progressively got better each year.

Certainly God-given Kermit became, seemingly overnight, one of the better athletes in his school as a sophomore and kept getting better each year until he became a prized dual sport recruit in track and football. Due to the limited resources of his mom Kermit well knew this was the only opportunity available for higher-ed attainment. He ultimately chose Baylor University over LSU and experienced a setback due to a mistake of his counselor that forced him to enroll in a Junior College. Kermit did fight his way back to Baylor University and graduated with a degree in Accounting in 1992. He competed in both track and field and football and was named an All-American both his junior and senior years. Kermit is currently serving as the superintendent of Clarksville ISD for the 2nd year.

1. Why did you decide to create your own business? Kermit is an educator by profession. He chose that field due to the impact that it has on the local environment and its youth. He started out as a math teacher but well knew his impact on kids should move beyond the walls of a single classroom so he pursued becoming a principal. That same methodology existed in his pursuit of the superintedency as well.

2. What do you love most about the industry you are in? He loves most the impact that the job has on this world’s next generation and the significance and relevance that this fact represents. Not everyone can walk into an adverse environment and thrive. He has constantly focused on positively altering the life trajectories of young adults.

3. What does a typical day consist of for you? A typical day will always consist of me visiting with some or several campus leaders and hoping to see a teacher or two impact students.

4. What keeps you motivated? Positively impacting young adults has been categorized by Kermit in terms of winning and losing. What keeps him motivated is winning.

5. How do you motivate others? Kermit motivates others by treating individuals the way that he would want to be treated, valuing their thoughts and opinions and giving all impacted a voice, and leading by example.

6. How has your company grown from its early days to now? Texas has started evaluating schools by reducing its rating and public perception to a single letter grade. The school district that Kermit inherited was rated as a 67 or a D district. In just one short year we are 1-point shy of a B with a healthy 79.

7. Where do you get your inspiration from? Kermit has 3 children and his inspiration primarily comes from and for them. He feels that it is very important to set a good example for them to follow.

8. Who has been a role model to you and why? Kermit would tell you that his mom would be his role model due to the level of her love for him, the purity of her thoughts and deeds for others and the degree of sacrifice that she frequently made exclusively for him.

9. How do you maintain a solid work life balance? Kermit does not maintain this well and for that reason he lacks much depth in his personal life.

10. What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader? Kermit has a high sense of self awareness. He well knows what his deficits are and his strengths and will eagerly defer to others when having to lead through an area of one of his weaknesses. Kermit has always content that he is a great evaluator of talent and does a great job of integrating that talent on his team and giving them the freedom and flexibility to create within their area of strength.

12. What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome? Kermit will tell you that there were several and he feels that this will always be the pathway for anything that he does:

Having to grow up seemingly fatherless in a large urban housing project and making it out successfully

Having to go the junior college route due to an error in judgement of his high school counselor yet being able to make his way back to a major university

Regrouping and working his way back to the top after the Waco situation

Always being given the absolute worse schools that no one wants and quickly making this destination schools

Being denied and rejected in the doctoral program and forcing his way in

13. What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten? Kermit heard this on the radio once that we should not chase a dollar when making a decision on a career job, we should instead focus more on the management characteristics above you.

14. What is your biggest accomplishment? Kermit will tell you that his grandest accomplishment is months away and that is being awarded his doctoral degree. Secondarily it would be his acceptance of the superintendent job so soon after finishing the UT program.

15. What’s one piece of advice you would give to others? Kermit would actively tell others to pay more attention to your critics and their criticism and in fact learn to embrace criticism than your friends and their compliments for it is criticism and our reaction to it that forces growth and change within us.

16. What is the biggest life lesson you have learned? Kermit has really achieved by going the longest road traveled. There were periods of doubt and frustration yet the walk was constant. He always thought about the story associated with the trials and tribulations and referred to them as great pieces to the story that is to be told after the accomplishment.

17. Outside of work, what defines you as a person? Kermit would hope that those who know that side of him would say a great dad and leader. He would consider both items something that you can’t detach from.

18. What trends in your industry excite you? Kermit loves where accountability has come from and is going and the value and respect that is now given to those who can thrive in the most adverse schools now.

19. Where do you see you and your company in 5 years? Kermit views this process as highly relevant and significant in answering that question. If this process is able to do what he thinks it can, in 5 years he is leading a large school district and making close to 300K annually.

20. Explain the proudest day of your professional life. Kermit’s proudest day of his professional life was taking a school that was on the brink of school closure and leading it to being named one the state’s best in just two short years with a perfect accountability report. He and all others realized that is was a near impossible feat and for that reason he was recognized for it at the district’s convocation meeting.