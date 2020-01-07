A Discussion With Jodi Latson On Always Aspiring to Better Yourself

Jodi Latson spent her childhood in Denver, Colorado, but chose to move to Texas in 1985 to attend Texas Southern University. She received her real estate license and focused on learning every aspect of real estate. While working for Royce Homes, she was the top salesperson in her office. Latson has also done marketing for various companies.

Four years ago, Latson got into CBD water and alkaline water. While attending meetings for CBD, Latson began hearing success stories and testimonials from people about drinking alkaline water and how it helped heal their ailments. Around that time, Latson herself became ill and decided to try drinking alkaline water in hopes of it doing the same for her. She immediately saw the difference in how she felt and her energy levels.

Latson has private-label water coming out soon called You Water. Latson believes that everyone should have access to clean water, and one of her goals is to help with the Flint, Michigan, water problem.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

It was to help people. I created it to help me because it helped me in my sickness, and I saw how it was helping other people. I wanted to make water accessible to other people. I wanted to make it accessible to more people, and I want to make it trendy.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

The thing I love the most about the industry is that a lot of people need it. I feel like it’s never-ending because there are so many people that need water.

What keeps you motivated?

My mother and my son. The people around me and the people that I come in contact with. Being able to give and being able to help people keeps me motivated.

How do you motivate others?

I like to recommend to other people, to remember that you never know how many people are watching you. Many people focus on the negative, but if you do a lot of good, that’s what everyone will focus on instead. Always go the extra mile and do a little more every time. Go above and beyond because that’s what everyone is going to remember.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I get my inspiration from everyday life, and my favorite scripture in the Bible, Romans 12. It talks about living life and how to go about living your life. That becomes my inspiration. Treating everyone with kindness from the mail person to the checkout person. Using your manners, complimenting someone, just making someone’s day.

Who has been a role model to you, and why?

My mom has always been a role model for me. She was a single parent, and she worked as a teacher. She always wanted to do the right thing when it came to other people, and that rubbed off on me. She enjoyed her work and was dedicated to the children she taught. She always went that extra mile and put in the extra effort, and that was a wonderful inspiration.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

For someone looking to get into the water industry, my best advice would be to drink what it is you plan on selling. Try what it is you want to make a business out of.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Always believe in yourself and like yourself for who you are.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

My love for people and for life.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

In five years, I see myself still doing this. I see myself with more business and solving more problems. In five years, I see my company providing the water too. We’re making alkaline water available to everyone in the United States, especially to people who don’t have clean water, and I can see us providing more in the future.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

I do a lot of volunteer work with the AIDS Foundation dealing with adults that are in the program and first responders. They work on getting homeless men and women off the street. A few months ago, I went to a property with teenagers and got around to asking them questions. They had a little bit of an attitude at first, not wanting to be there. But when I started talking to them, I was surprised by how they answered and how much more open they were. I wasn’t prepared at all for this, and it was last minute, but it went much better than I expected.