Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Discussion With Janine Ellenberger on Importance of Building Better Mental Health

Tell Us More about yourself and what you do. Tell Us More about yourself, where you were born and what you do.I was born, and lived the first thirty something years of my life, in South Africa. We spent a few years in the UK and then moved to the US. My predominant career until […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Janine Ellenberger
Janine Ellenberger

Tell Us More about yourself and what you do.

Tell Us More about yourself, where you were born and what you do.
I was born, and lived the first thirty something years of my life, in South Africa. We spent a few years in the UK and then moved to the US. My predominant career until four years ago was that of a practicing physician. Adamant to find a chemical free sunscreen for my children to use, I founded a cosmeceutical product line six years ago and transitioned into that business full time

Why did you become part of the founding team for Behavidence?

I have a son with Autism and ADHD. It took us 9 years, 9 psychiatrists, 14 psychologists and a lot of heartache to finally get the correct diagnosis. This is very close to my heart. Besides which, being a physician and serial entrepreneur, the opportunity to create a digital phenotype for ADHD (and eventually, other mental health conditions) and be part of a founding team that is dynamic and challenges the status quo, is the ultimate challenge.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My grandmother. She was a resilient, optimist who endured multiple life challenges with the greatest attitude and sense of joie de vivre. She was also a lifelong learner of all things current and challenging.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

Life what? However, I do make time to exercise every day as I believe that helps both mental and physical health.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

Having worked in an ER, I have the ability to be compassionate and calm in highly stressful situations, and am always able to keep the bigger picture in mind. I also believe that people work to do their best and that a successful team depends on excellent communication and energy. This creates a great environment to solve all problems and innovate even more. I love creating a space in which people can grow.

 What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

We have moved a number of times at key times in my life and career. I have had to learn to adapt and reinvent myself each time. It’s humbling to have come from a big position in one country and to have to start from the beginning again in a new one. And then do it again. One trusts the system until you are comfortable enough with yourself to rock it. My son`s delayed diagnosis was part of that systemic trust that took me a while to question. At great cost.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Make sure you learn something new every day.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

Champagne breakfasts, family adventures and a good debate.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I see Behavidence changing the way mental health conditions are diagnosed and treated. The accuracy of the Behavidence app will challenge the current DSM-5 criteria. More importantly, it will make the diagnosis of mental health conditions affordable and accessible to many socio-economic groups who do not have it. By this, I mean having health insurance and money for a co-pay, having transportation to get to and from services, and finding culturally, sensitive processes that take into consideration the stigma many people attach to mental health issues. The Always On function allows for the continuous monitoring of these conditions to be timely and relevant, helping to prevent relapses and enabling intervention. Our first digital phenotype is for ADHD. What we know is that moderating and reducing screen time can effectively help in managing ADHD related behaviour.  A digital picture gives an insight into app usage patterns, duration and frequency and these insights are useful in monitoring what makes symptoms of ADHD better or worse. This opens new opportunities for better understanding and management of ADHD.

 In 5 years’ time we will have multiple digital phenotypes and will have challenged the vastly under-serviced and unchanged field of mental health. 

How can you be reached?

You can reach me on below links:

Linkedin

Website

    Joey Claudio, Entreprenuer and a writer

    CEO Kapa oil refinery

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Everyone Has Value.” with Beau Henderson & Dr. John Kruse

    by Beau Henderson
    Community//

    Women in STEM: “ The media should seek to portray mental illness honestly rather than perpetuating stigma and stereotypes.” with Leesha M Ellis-Cox and Fotis Georgiadis

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    “Change the focus.” With Tyler Gallagher & Jennie Friedman

    by Tyler Gallagher

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.