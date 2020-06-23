A Discussion with Fxlifestyle On how to Remain Resilient and Be Successful

My name Is Samir Tahir, I’m better known as FxLifestyle. I was born and brought up in London, England, growing up was always hard because I use to move from different places In London because my parents couldn’t ever afford the rent. After watching them struggle I knew I had to become successful in life and accomplish a lot of things! I’m very thankful to be where I am now thanks to Forex , it was never an easy journey though.

What motivates you?

My main motivation is seeing my parents have all the freedom in the world. My main reason for working hard was to basically retire them as soon as I could. They have given me everything they could even though they didn’t have much money, but I’m happy I’ve given back to them. I use to tell my parents at a very young age that I’ll retire them, but i had no clue how!

What made you start FxLifestyle?

I started FxLifestyle because I knew I would be able to help other people out who were on the same journey as me. The point of FxLifestyle was to build a community of traders all around the world who had the same vision & it became a huge success. I always like teaching too, it’s been a hobby of mine as i like to see people evolve & see the changes they have made & progress.

What is your daily routine?

Once I wake up the first thing I do is quickly check my phone & see if anything crazy is happening in the world, then I usually go and get breakfast before I start my work day. Once I’m fully up I get ready to go to the FxLifestyle headquarters & that’s where my day begins! I spend about 6-7 hours working on big projects and plans which I love as its always exciting things. After I’ve finished working I usually do some working out at the gym, some swimming to calm down after a busy day & then finally I go home and make dinner & that’s pretty much my day!

What would you do if FxLifestyle didn’t exist?

If FxLifestyle didn’t exist I would have been an electrician! I really didn’t want to become an electrician so that’s why I worked extra hard with FxLifestyle because I knew I would be stuck in a job for the rest of my life working 9-5 every day. I was one year away from graduating my electrician degree but I dropped out of college at 17 years old which I believe was the best decision I have ever made in my life.

Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

My phone is with me 24/7 it’s the thing I use the most no matter what! I probably use my phone at least 7+ hours per day and I’m constantly checking up on it because it’s where I do most of my work. I usually trade from my phone more than I do than my laptop because it’s just much easier to get around with. But yeah it’s constantly with me day and night.

How do you deal with email?

I personally can’t deal with email as it gets too much. The FxLifestyle brand gets over 300+ emails per day which is almost impossible for me to reply to as i have so many other jobs to deal like helping members or even just doing business etc. There’s a team of people who respond to emails.

What was your biggest risk in Life?

My biggest risk in Life was dropping out of college at 17 years old with absolutely no degrees or qualification… Did I regret it? Not at all! Once I dropped out that’s why FxLifestyle was created & I’m extremely happy with the outcome.

When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

About 1 year ago, I was working on a project for the FxLifestyle brand with a friend and it was the trickiest project I’ve ever gone through & very technical. It took us 3 months to complete and I was getting about 5 hour sleep every night & my eyes were so tired everyday with 8+ screen times. I try my best to avoid technical stuff that requires you to stay up all night; I believe health is more important.

When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

I mean, every day we fail with something somehow, whether you lose at a game or get something wrong. I believe failing is the only key to success & it will make you much more of a stronger person. If you keep winning all the time you will never succeed because you won’t know how to handle failure. We all fail every day in some way, you just have to see why you failed and work out the issue & that’s how you win!

Share a favorite quote of yours

The Fastest route to success is failure. This is by far my favorite quote because it really does make sense, when I first started FxLifestyle I kept failing for years but that failure made me learn from all my mistakes which is very important. As I said above, failure is the main key to success and you will only achieve what you want if you fail multiple times.

