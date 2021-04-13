A Discussion with Founder of Boost Mind, Baptiste Monnet on How to Remain Resilient as an Entrepreneur

Tell us about yourselves and what you do

My name is Baptiste Monnet and I grew up in Châteauneuf-Conthey. This town is located near Sion in the canton of Valais in Switzerland. My birthplace is in Thailand in Ang Thong, also known as “the land of smiles”. To tell you the truth, I don’t know the exact place and time of my birth; my natural parents abandoned me on a sidewalk. When I was doomed to die, a kind soul took me in and brought me to the hospital in Ang Thong. I received first aid as soon as I arrived and that is how I am still alive. I stayed there for three months and then I was taken to the Phayathai Children’s Home in Bangkok. It was then that I was given the name Master Oh Klaitanode.

I spent the first two years of my life in this orphanage. I was much too small to keep precise memories. However, I do have a clear picture of the playground (which had no games) and especially of the clay soil that covered it. Finally, I was not placed in this foster home for very long since I was adopted at the age of about two and a half.

I arrived in Switzerland in 1997. At that time, I met not only my parents, but also my sister and brother, both of whom were also adopted.

I always say that on this earth, we all have our own story. It belongs to us and it is our most beautiful jewel.

I grew up without my adoptive father, but the few times he was around, it was to put me and my siblings down. Later, my adoptive parents divorced due to several sensitive events. Unfortunately, I can’t say any more. The separation of my parents was a real shock. At that moment, I thought to myself that I lost my biological parents and now my adoptive parents are separating. You know when you give birth or adopt a child, you have to promise them the moon. My mother left home when I was just 18 years old.

My siblings and I had to learn on our own. I have no positive memories of my father’s side. And my relationship with mother was tender and caring.

Years have passed and today I am the co-founder of a women’s clothing brand and I am the founder of a brand – Boost Mind. It’s a concept above all.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

Before I decide, I make the choice. This is the very slogan of Boost Mind – Make the choice.

My adoptive parents had their own business, but unfortunately, I did not have the opportunity to benefit from that education.

My health problems impacted my career path as well as my morale. But I made the choice to live each day. I am learning.

In the past few years, I have created several businesses, but I have failed many times. I have also failed and been rejected many times. In Switzerland, failure is very badly seen. You are pointed at in a way. But I knew that in all my attempts, I gave the best of myself. Behind a failure, there is a skill to exploit. I decided to understand what I had done wrong, or should I improve etc. Endless questioning.

In 2016, I had a burnout. So, I went to Canada in Toronto to recharge my batteries and heal myself. This stage of my life is unforgettable. It made me change.

I worked as a social educator – coach in the social field.

One morning I got up and said to get to where I am, I had to stimulate my mind. And we all do it every day. That’s why I created Boost Mind. Being French speaking, I chose English to reach more people and make it easy to remember.

Stimulate the mind is a vital and essential action in order to be better every day. It is not a question of perfection; the human being will never be perfect. But the generations are constantly evolving. We encounter good news and bad news. And the goal is to stimulate the mind. With it, we take control of our life.

Boost Mind brings together and encourages all people who are active in daily life. It is not a trend but a way of life and a choice above all.

Boost mind shares authentic content, other beliefs, other ideas and brings a different way of seeing things.

What keeps you motivated?

The taste of adventure and my chosen state of mind. Everything happens inside. Perseverance is a skill.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

To be honest, it’s a tough question. But I’m holding Mr. Jim Rohn back. He is a huge person to me and to most of us for that matter.

He worked as a warehouse worker and I worked as a warehouse worker, but today’s name is logistician. That was the little nod. But his career path touched me. For me, he will remain a model.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

In my opinion, values are the foundation. Foundations are the foundation. They sustain our own life. That’s a short answer, but if you grow your values, you grow too. That’s how I maintain a good balance.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I would say risk-taking, imagination, the ability to listen, self-control, continually rising to the occasion and finally, inspiring future leaders.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

My parents’ divorce. The absence of parents.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

To be clear, I don’t like or let anyone define me. The person I am remains the same. I am a learner of life.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I can still see myself climbing each rung of the ladder. I tell myself that life is short, so I might as well take the long way.

How can you be reached?

Address mail: [email protected]

Instagram: @boostmindofficial

Facebook: @boostmindofficial