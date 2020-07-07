A Discussion with Eric Niedermeyer On Balancing Work, Family Life and Thriving in Both

Eric Niedermeyer was born in Portland, Oregon. He attended Jesuit High School and then graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Oregon in 1984. He continues to live in Portland with his wife and two daughters, one in college and one is working.

After college, Eric began working at the Oregon Bank in the investment department and was selling mostly tax-free bonds to individuals and institutions. He subsequently worked at the investment firms of Piper Jaffray and D.A. Davidson for 10+ years each. He also has served on the board of the Boys and Girls Aid Society.

Eric founded and manages an investment advisory practice called Tanner Creek Capital. Tanner Creek Capital has an office in downtown Portland in the Pearl district with four registered investment advisors. Tanner Creek Capital provides more high-touch client service than other investment firms.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I wanted to provide high-touch and personalized service for my clients. We work with mostly individuals who have had a liquidity event such as having sold a business, sold a building, sold a property, people who have come into a substantial amount of money that they want to re-create income from, and we specialize in helping them in that situation.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I like the challenge and the daily information flow of the economy.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

We get here about 6:30 and work until 3:30. We monitor portfolios and provide income schedules. We are a fee-based investment advisory practice. We work with 100 families. At the current time, we do limit our size so we can provide better service.

What keeps you motivated?

We are motivated by providing great service to our clients and by the success of our clients.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

We started in 2011 and we have basically doubled in size of the assets we manage since that time. There were ups and downs, but we have generally had consistent growth.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My two older brothers have both been extremely successful in the investment business as well, and they have been role models for me. They both have a very disciplined approach that has helped them to succeed.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

Outside of work I spend most of my time with family, travel, skiing, golf, and fishing. The business does require some travel.

Everyone in our office has families so we are very flexible with family and business being equally as important.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

I suggest they look at the cutting-edge technology which is generally fintech. I suggest they look for a mentor. I would look at the fintech sector. I would say that this business is ripe for disruption.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

Finding a reliable partner is the hardest part of growing this kind of business. Once you get that in place, you are halfway there.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I am a fifth-generation Oregonian. My grand grandparents came to Oregon in a covered wagon. I come from a very large family. I have over 100 first cousins. I was the 57th grandchild and there were 40 more after me. My dad was one of 15 children, and his siblings each had an average of 8 to 10 children. I was one of 8 kids. Whenever I meet new people, they often ask if I am related to another Niedermeyer, and I say, “I’m related to all of them.” Of those 100 grandchildren, each of them have 5, so there are 500 great grandchildren now.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I would like to see the company double in size within that timeframe and adding more financial professionals.

I have a junior partner that is 20 years younger than I am who is very capable and has been with me for 15+ years. He is a fully registered investment professional also. We have succession planning in place and plans for future growth of the company.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

My proudest day of my professional life was opening Tanner Creek Capital. We worked on it for about a year before opening for business.