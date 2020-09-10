A Discussion with Dennis Sons on How to Remain Resilient as An Entrepreneur

Tell us about yourself, where you are born and what you do

Dennis Sons, born in Shelbyville Tennessee. Was a logger for 14 years then started growing and selling nursery trees and plants 26 years ago. Now runs a very successful online mail order nursery https://www.tnnursery.net.

What gives you energy?

Family, growing plants, shipment plants and farming

What’s your secret life hack? Trusting In God to help me through life’s difficult choices

What is your greatest challenges experience and how did you overcome it?

Greatest challenges were transitioning from being an extensive nurseryman to selling retail to the general public.

Name a book that changed your life.

The Bible

Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

I hate technology and phones but I do use one limited. I don’t even text.

How do you deal with email?

I don’t. My partner and spouse do our email

You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

Garden or Work on the farm

When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

Today. Worn out from the constant struggle to maintain a healthy home, business, family and professional atmosphere.

When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

This does not pertain to anything you should write or know about.

Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

“Laughter doeth good like a medicine but a broken spirit drieth up the bones”

How can we reach you?

https://www.tnnursery.net

https:/www.pinterest.com/tnnurseryco/