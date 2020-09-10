Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Discussion with Dennis Sons on How to Remain Resilient as An Entrepreneur

Tell us about yourself, where you are born and what you do Dennis Sons, born in Shelbyville Tennessee. Was a logger for 14 years then started growing and selling nursery trees and plants 26 years ago. Now runs a very successful online mail order nursery https://www.tnnursery.net. What gives you energy? Family, growing plants, shipment plants […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Dennis Sons
Dennis Sons

Tell us about yourself, where you are born and what you do

Dennis Sons, born in Shelbyville Tennessee. Was a logger for 14 years then started growing and selling nursery trees and plants 26 years ago. Now runs a very successful online mail order nursery https://www.tnnursery.net.

What gives you energy?

Family, growing plants, shipment plants and farming

What’s your secret life hack? Trusting In God to help me through life’s difficult choices

What is your greatest challenges experience and how did you overcome it?

 Greatest challenges were transitioning from being an extensive nurseryman to selling retail to the general public.

Name a book that changed your life.

The Bible

 Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

 I hate technology and phones but I do use one limited. I don’t even text.

How do you deal with email?

 I don’t. My partner and spouse do our email

You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

 Garden or Work on the farm

 When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

Today. Worn out from the constant struggle to maintain a healthy home, business, family and professional atmosphere.

When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

 This does not pertain to anything you should write or know about.

 Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

 “Laughter doeth good like a medicine but a broken spirit drieth up the bones”

How can we reach you?

https://www.tnnursery.net

https:/www.pinterest.com/tnnurseryco/

    Joey Claudio, Entreprenuer and a writer

    CEO Kapa oil refinery

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Tomatoes, Insight, and Love

    by Jude Walsh
    //

    The Future Of Travel: “Fractional Ownership” With Dennis M. Ducharme of RiverWalk Resort & Candice Georgiadis

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Tips From The Top: Conversation With Palm Co-Founders Howard Nuk and Dennis Miloseski

    by Adam Mendler

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.