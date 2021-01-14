A Discussion with Daniel Klibanoff About the Benefits of Strong Work Ethic and Lifestyle Habits

Daniel Klibanoff is a serial entrepreneur located in Asheville, North Carolina. Daniel bases his success on great relationships, being able to spend time with his family, and treating people fair and with integrity. Daniel has been the owner of serval large data companies over 38 years. He is a perfectionist and handles every opportunity with a sense of urgency and care. He has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for companies he has owned. He started a data business with $500 in 1982 and grew it into one of the direct marketing industry’s leading data and marketing solutions provider for companies like AARP, Citibank, BlueCross Blue Shield, Chase Manhattan Bank, and Allstate.

Daniel possesses a deep knowledge of audience building and applying marketing principles across all channels that yields the highest ROI for clients. He has learned this from being in the front line working with clients of all sizes generate revenue and new customers. He is one of the best experts available with the experience to build audiences that deliver results for advertisers that are off the charts. Daniel is currently serving as President and CEO of Multimedia Lists, Inc., which is a multi-channel data and audience solutions provider to advertisers worldwide.

Daniel pioneered and brought to market a 100,000,000 database of credit card holders with TransUnion. This was the first time a credit bureau had ever released their data for non-credit related offers.

Daniel is a marketing leader, highly creative individual, an innovator helping businesses generate very profitable revenue via multi-channel marketing fueled by targeted audiences and advertising solutions. Daniel is regarded by his peers to be one of the foremost authorities in his industry as it relates to audience creation and performance across multiple channels for customer prospecting and acquisition.

He is a firm believer in giving back. He has donated endless hours to non-profit work, as well as financially supported causes he has had an affinity for. Daniel and his wife Cathleen started Angels Among Us as a non-profit to provide financial help to children who were in need of assistance for college and have shown a real commitment to civic duty by doing consistent volunteer work in their communities. Daniel and Cathleen strongly believe that preparing our children for the future by broadening their horizons educationally, as well as through civic involvement are essential to breaking the cycle of poverty, substance abuse and dependence.

Daniel Klibanoff has won outstanding achievement awards from the American Heart Association and Muscular Dystrophy Association for his leadership, and surpassing fundraising goals. Daniel has served on numerous boards for non-profit organizations. He has contributed to these causes personally as well as financially.

Daniel has executive produced the featured film Fish In A Barrel starring Jeremy Renner, and a 9/11 documentary called We Thee People. He has a love for the performing arts, and theatre, and has appeared in over 35 plays.

In the last few years, what lifestyle, habit, or behavior change has had the biggest positive impact on your life?

I used to drink alcohol socially, but stopped about 6 years ago. I feel much better as a result. Secondly, spending more quality time with my family and being a better listener has been very rewarding.

When you feel unfocused, what do you do?

I will completely remove myself for the setting I am in and do something relaxing. Basically, create some down time to recharge, think, and chill out.

What advice would you give a smart and ambitious recent college graduate? What advice should they ignore?

My advice is to understand how important to success it is to have perseverance not matter what obstacles you encounter, never loose faith that the outcome you desire can be achieved, and realize that attitude is everything. Stay positive and positive things will happen.

The advice to ignore is to disregard people who tell you that your not good enough or smart enough to accomplish your goals. Ignore those that tempt you with diversions that are detrimental to the completion of your objectives. Ignore temptation that can take you of course.

What is one lifestyle trend that excites you?

I am pretty excited about self driving cars. I get excited when I think about taking a long road trip and taking a nap while the car takes me where to my destination. Also, thinking about where space travel is headed at the consumer level for those that can afford it is really cool.

Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

The biggest influence on my life has been my father. He was such a fair, very kind, generous, and honest person. He was gentle, loving, and very approachable. He taught me how to treat people with kindness, and how to remain calm during the storm. He also taught me so much about business firsthand that I use everyday in my work. He also taught me about the importance of family and keeping the bond tight. Lastly, he taught me the importance of not saying anything unless I had something positive to say. In other words, don’t talk negatively about people, and don’t judge others.

What’s one of the biggest life lessons you’ve learned?

That money does not buy you true happiness. True happiness is an inside job, not an outside job. Relationships is truly what matters the most, and to find more joy in giving versus receiving.

What do you think it is that makes you/someone successful?

Having a great work ethic, and not being willing to give all you have to achieve your goals. Also, set goals and envision what things will be like when you do cross the finish line. I don’t think the best education in the world substitutes for perseverance, and never giving up. Keep showing up and doing the work, and believe that God has put you exactly where he wants you to be every step of your life.

How do you stay motivated?

It is all about attitude. I remain positive, don’t see my work as undesirable, or complain about it. If I complain all it is going to do is kill any motivation to work.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

That I was someone who never gave up, and in spite of the valleys I continued to climb to the peaks.

Also, that I gave people the benefit of the doubt, and treated people with a true spirit of being their brother and lending a helping hand. My two children are my greatest legacy. They teach me so much, and make me so proud of who they are, and of their heart and soul.