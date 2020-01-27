A Discussion with Daniel D. Koshaba On Achieving Success Through Living Healthy

Daniel D. Khoshaba from New York has a proven track record as a successful investor and founder of companies in multiple industries including manufacturing, finance and real estate.

At the age of 17 in 1976, Daniel and his brother Dave and sister Dorothy founded Spie Tool Company, a manufacturer of specialty cutting tools serving industries around the globe. Under their leadership, Spie Tool grew to become one of the leading specialty manufacturers of cutting tools in the United States. While building Spie Tool, Dan earned a bachelor’s degree from DePaul University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

In 1992, Dan joined prestigious Wall Street New York firm, Salomon Brothers as a senior analyst following the Packaging and Industrial Industries. In a short period of time, Dan became one of the youngest partners at Salmon Brothers. He also ranked “Top Analyst” in the prestigious Institutional Investor Survey for nine straight years.

In 2004, Daniel Khoshaba started KSA Capital Partners, a long/short equity hedge fund which became one of the top performing funds in the industry as noted by Barron’s. “Not many hedge-fund managers trace their investing roots to a factory floor. But that’s how Daniel Khoshaba, one of the world’s best-performing long/short equity-fund managers, came to understand the industrial, consumer and materials stocks.” – Barron’s September 30th, 2013 issue titled, “Talking with Daniel Khoshaba Hands-On-Investor”.

KSA Capital generated positive returns for its clients in 2008, a year when the S&P 500 fell over 40%. KSA was also voted “Best Hedge Fund” in 2013, where KSA generated a 52% return versus the S&P 500 in a year when the S&P was essentially unchanged.

In 2012, Dan self-funded and co-founded City Sunstone Properties, LLC where he remains an active principal. In just a few years, CSP has become a leading player in Nevada’s commercial real estate market having acquired 13 properties, including retail strip malls, shopping centers, office complexes, and raw land for development. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of newer properties in submarkets with strong demographics, high traffic counts, and catalysts for growth, providing a foundation to generate substantial value over the long term with a portfolio assembled by identifying assets with strong underlying values. CSP optimizes performance by implementing innovative leasing strategizes, re-tenanting and property improvements. CSP has generated excellent returns on its initial investment and continues to thrive today.

Daniel Dean Khoshaba has been a board member of a NYSE company, a partner at a major Wall Street firm and successful real estate investor and developer for over 30 years. Numerous media and world-renowned investors seek Dan’s views on a variety of investment topics. Dan is an excellent and active investor with a great track record of generating strong investment returns for himself and his partners.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I have pretty much been interested in investing and starting companies if I remember. However, my interest was greatly enhanced after the co-founding of Spie Tool Company, a specialty manufacture of cutting tools in the early 1980s.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

For the most part, I am a brick and mortar investor. I like investing in companies and real estate with attractive underlying and tangible assets that appear to be very undervalued. I particularly enjoy being able to be an active participant in turning around companies.

What keeps you motivated?

I’m motivated, primarily by accomplishing objectives, maintaining a high degree of commitment to achieving those objectives and using my intellect to solve multi-faceted challenges to the benefit of owners and shareholders.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

My inspiration comes from friends and associates who despite their success remain humble, kind and perseverant. They love what they do!

What traits do you possess that makes a successful investor?

I believe in research that encompasses the past, present and expected future of a company. I want to understand management and their motivations and incentives. I want to know much more than what is stated on resumes and mission statements. I want to understand what drives them.

I spend a lot of time thinking about management and shareholders and whether their incentives are aligned. There is no shortage of companies that appear to be undervalued but turn out to be poor investments due to the misalignment of incentives. Very important!

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Do not lose because you were outworked or unprepared.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Finally, embrace and enjoy the process of your work. If you don’t enjoy the process you will be less likely to achieve your objectives. Ultimately the most important thing is achieving one’s goals.