A Discussion with Arian Azabar About the Importance of Keeping Active and Maintaining Friendships in the Face of a Demanding Career

As an accomplished microbiologist who holds a doctorate in biology, Arian Azabar participated in negotiations to become authorized to use bacterias for industrial purposes. The bacterias in question were used for decontamination of soil and bio-leaching. This innovative method replaced the use of mercury in gold mining, synthesizing an environmentally friendly way of extracting gold from the earth.



Professionally, Arian had a hunger for success. He continued to educate himself, earning multiple degrees in engineering and manufacturing. He drew upon his training and experience in mechanical engineering to launch his business in the manufacturing Industry. Over the next twenty years, Arian Azabar established his company as one of the world’s leading equipment manufactures. Ultimately, the company rose to become number one in the development and manufacturing of product lines for new materials meant to facilitate the construction of affordable housing worldwide. The company worked with several South American governments to address the housing deficits in those countries. In doing so, Arian and his company created an elaborate plan to manufacture the requisite materials locally. He trained different teams in several regions of each country to alleviate the growing housing deficit. The systems and processes the company put in place were created with the utmost integrity, and each structure the company builds is certified to withstand inhospitable seismic or corrosive environments.

Arian Azabar has made an enormous impact on the way governments around the world address the problem of housing deficits. He and his company have improved conditions and enriched the lives of many people. Only time will tell what other accomplishments he may achieve in the future.

Tell us a little about your industry and why you chose to enter the real estate and construction manufacturing industry?

I entered the real estate market through technological product development and the natural evolution of our business—one thing led to another. Considering my background in microbiology, we specialized in the use of bacteria to decontaminate soil in the construction industry. Later, we became excellent at formulating materials to manufacture high-performing, thermally-efficient building envelopes. Soon thereafter, we began manufacturing other items for the construction industry. Then we moved on to specialize in even more constructional elements. Ultimately, we were able to integrate all of these elements in a way that culminated in a system that delivers a more efficient way of manufacturing in countries that do not have access to the construction knowledge of first-world industry. We created a custom turn-key structural system package that encompasses the requisite knowledge, production, and a study of the local area providing the best approach to construction with consideration of the resources that are available in each country. Every country is different in that respect, however, and so we adapt. At this point, my company comes highly recommended from governments all over the world.

What surprised you the most when you started your career, what lessons did you learn?

The thing that surprised me the most is the margins that are tacked onto construction costs from a multitude of sectors within the industry that result in extremely high construction costs. We create a system that is likened to a one-stop-shop to eliminate a lot of those added costs. We learned that we were able to save a huge amount of costs by employing factory-built modular construction manufacturing.

What is one piece of advice you would give someone starting in your industry?

This industry carries a tremendous responsibility that will affect the lives of people for generations to come. We have to consistently remind ourselves that with each structure we build, we are entrusted with the safety of those who dwell within it. My advice is not to choose profit over people’s safety.

If you could change anything in manufacturing or in real estate, what would it be and why?

The world is becoming more energy efficient. The cost of energy consumption must come down for housing. The technology is available for thermo-efficient building envelopes. If energy costs are reduced then we will be able to manufacture housing at a much more affordable cost. I believe my focus will be on solar energy and green energy for the next decade.

How would your colleagues describe you?

My colleagues would describe me as an inventor, a responsible person, and a workaholic.

How do you maintain a solid work-life balance?

I believe a happy life requires balance, and I try to achieve that by maintaining my social life and making sure to exercise daily.

What is one piece of technology that helps you the most in your daily routine?

The technology that helps me the most in my daily routine are two applications that assist with modelling houses. One is for technical architecture and the other is for structural analysis in 3D models. They prevent a lot of headaches on larger projects. The applications are called Sap and Revit.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

Moshe Safdie is my role model. He came from a very humble heritage and made a huge name for himself. He is a globally respected professional.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

One piece of advice that I always want to remember is not to always take all credit for myself, but to see past that and to take credit as part of a team.

What does success look like to you?

Happiness—that is a success.