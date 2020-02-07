A Discussion with Albert Boufarah On Re-Creating an Environment We are Proud Of

Albert Boufarah was born and raised in Freehold, New Jersey. Wanting to always be his own boss, he learned the ropes of entrepreneurship early. When he was younger, he owned a waste management company as well as a tree removal company. While working in both of those industries, he noticed something that most others had overlooked. There were precious metals in the used electronic he was being asked to dispose of. He began taking the computers and mainframes apart and selling the components for their gold value. From there, he moved on to selling the recovered memory and hard drives. As Albert continued running these companies, he realized the immense potential there was in electronics recycling. About 20 years ago Albert started SAMR, Inc with only a few employees and quickly grew the business to the point that a much larger warehouse was needed. Albert aids in overseeing all the day to day operations. He is very hands on and supervises the warehouse to ensure everything coming in is being recycled properly.

SAMR, Inc. is a premier electronics recycling company that focuses on recycling responsibly and efficiently. They have a NJ Class D license and work with various towns, businesses, and schools to provide electronics recycling, data destruction, and they even offer pick up services. They will accept computers, televisions, monitors, cell phones, and anything else with a battery or a plug.

Albert’s passion for decreasing the environmental impact of electronic waste is eminent in SAMR, Inc ‘s practices. With more and more laws going into effect regarding how electronic waste must be handled and the fact that it is illegal to landfill items like computers and printers, many companies would have found these changes burdening or overwhelming. Albert and the employees at SAMR, Inc. feel otherwise. They all work together to ensure all the new recycling regulations are followed accordingly.

It’s Albert Boufarah’s enthusiasm and knowledge of this industry that continuously enables SAMR to gain new clients. It is also the reason many companies have been with SAMR, Inc for years and will continue to do many more. For more information about SAMR,INC, please visit, www.samrinc.us.

Why did you decide to create your business?

When I was younger, I worked for my own waste management company. While there, I started noticing all the old electronics that people were disposing of and not realizing that these electronics were filled with precious metals. I began taking apart the computers and mainframes and selling the components for their gold value. From there, I realized how much potential there was in electronics recycling and helping the environment.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I love knowing that I am helping to decrease the environmental impact of electronic waste in the world. With the constant introduction of new technology, I am always working to find new ways to properly dispose of old electronics and keeping customers data secure. This industry keeps me informed of new technology trends and environmental news.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

I am very hands on with SAMR, INC. I aid in the daily operations spend a lot of my day in the warehouse ensuring that everything is being properly recycled. While I am not at the warehouse, I like to go to the gym and spend time with my children.

What keeps you motivated?

My kids are my number one motivator. I continue to work hard every day for them. Being someone they are proud of and can aspire to be is most important.

How do you motivate others?

I feel that I help to motivate others by leading by example. When my employees see that I am working hard every day, not just dictating orders and tasks, they are inspired to want to work hard alongside me. We are a team with the same goals and work together to accomplish them.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

I started this company with only a few employees. As we started gaining more business our need for a much bigger warehouse space was needed. From there SAMR, INC. just continued to grow. Not only with the number of employees, but with the number of customers that we work with. The employees of SAMR, Inc. share the same passion for the industry as I do, and they are one of the main reasons for the continued success and growth of this company.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Inspiration can come from anything when I am least expecting it but am most receptive to it. I try and to always keep my mind open to new things and ideas. I like watching many different things, not just movies or TV, but interviews, the news, keep me informed on the latest trends. When I see something that I aspire to have to or be more like, it creates a drive to do and achieve more.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

To me, a role model is not someone without imperfections, but someone who has faced difficulties and can rise above and thrive regardless. I do not have one specific role model, but I try to look for these qualities in the people I surround myself with. Like a friend who may be facing new challenges in life but continues to push forward or a family member that has been struggling but continues to work to be successful in life.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

Maintaining a solid work life balance can be hard when you own a company, but I try not to take too much work home with me. Although I am always available to employees if they need me when I am away from the warehouse, I do try and enjoy my time off. I like to spend time with my family when I am not at work and being completely present with them is extremely important. I also like to take time for myself by working out. It allows me to clear my head and relieve any stress of the day.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

2 main qualities that I possess as a successful leader are commitment and passion. I am someone whom my employees can look up to and when they see me being hands on everyday it inspires them to work hard as well. I also feel that I am creative and innovative. I am always trying to think outside of the box, and I work hard to make my unique ideas into reality.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

First off, I would say start simple. Figure out what is absolutely necessary to get started while still providing quality service to your customers. It will be easier to add to your company as it grows. Next, I would emphasize the importance of networking and advertising. Speak confidently about your business and make connections with everyone you meet. Even if they may not be your ideal client, they may know someone who is. Finally, don’t give up. Starting a new business is not easy, but perseverance and passion is what will make you successful.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

“Growth happens outside of your comfort zone”. This advice has motivated me not only professionally, but personally.