A Discussion About InventHelp And Helping People Achieve Their Goals

What is InventHelp?

InventHelp is a leading inventor service company that provides services to inventors so they can achieve their goals by making sure that they’re able to attain a patent through several means. InventHelp will package your idea, provide a low-cost patent referral, and submit your idea to companies who want to receive new ideas.

When was InventHelp established and where are they located?

InventHelp was established in 1984 and employ over 100 people at their headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA. They also have over 65+ offices around the US and Canada ready and able to help you achieve your goals as an inventor.

What does InventHelp do?

InventHelp helps you to package your ideas, gain a patent through their patent referral services, and submit your ideas to our over 9000 companies in their DataBank that have agreed to a confidentiality agreement to review their client’s invention ideas. These companies want to receive new ideas all the time and are looking for bright, fresh minds to engage with, and InventHelp is there to help with that. Tasks such as hiring a graphic illustrator, assembling lists of companies to present your ideas to, compiling a list of publications, submitting your ideas to companies, or creating a press release to send to publications, to name a few are some that you would have to perform on your own. These and more services that you, as the inventor, would need would cost more time, effort, and money than InventHelp’s fees combined, and the time that you would save.

Are the services that InventHelp provides legit?

InventHelp has been around for 35 years, serving inventors just like you in the market and bringing their ideas to life. They pride themselves on making sure that every inventor has a voice in their product and that they feel that they come away with a sense of support throughout the process. They have over 65+ office locations around the US and Canada that can help you attain your goals of putting your dream into motion with their support, technology services, and experience on hand at all times.

How can InventHelp help me and are InventHelp’s services worth it?

InventHelp will not only help you by bringing your invention to life with their technology meant to render your invention for viewers to see but can help with getting you set up with a patent attorney. InventHelp maintains a database of more than 9000 companies which have agreed to confidentially review their clients’ ideas. They are interested in looking for new inventions and represent many different types of industries. They call this the InventHelp Data Bank. They also maintain a level of customer support throughout the process that will ensure you have everything you need every step of the way.

Does InventHelp provide patent services?

They help with attaining the services of a licensed patent attorney who will help you with your patent search. Based on their opinion and the attorney you use, they may then help you prepare and file a US Patent application.

Do I have access to the technology that I need for using InventHelp?

InventHelp provides services in which they can use products such as Virtual Invention Presentations, where they create a video with a 3D rendering of your invention that markets the primary function of your design, giving those that view it the capability of seeing your vision in motion. They can also provide more advanced services such as a 3D prototype model for those that feel they need a more tangible product representation for their viewers.

How am I protected once I’ve used InventHelp’s services?

InventHelp makes sure that all their client submissions are made with confidentiality in mind. They do this by only allowing those companies that have signed up with InventHelp and have signed agreements on privacy to look at our client’s inventions. As far as it’s known, no other company has this resource to pull from.

Will I make money from my invention if I use InventHelp services?

They cannot promise any profits from their services, but they can help you get your inventions and product ideas made into reality while being seen by companies that they have on file in their Data Bank to view your invention.

Will InventHelp tell me if I have a good invention idea or not?

They don’t, unfortunately, do that as they believe that it’s not their opinion or anyone else’s to tell you what is a great idea or not. The only opinions that matter are the ones of the over 9000 companies in their database that look over your invention. This is just their way of making sure that you get a good, well-rounded opinion based on good faith. This also allows you to have a fair chance on the market amongst your competitors and vice versa.

How much does it cost to use InventHelp’s services?

There is a small fee that they charge for their services. They have a sister company as well that takes a percentage from an invention that may be licensed and has a financial gain. However, this only happens with a small percentage of clients, and they rely on fees to pay InventHelp for their services. InventHelp will tell each inventor that contacts them exactly what that fee is once contacted, and before entering any agreement with one another.

Does InventHelp provide any customer support?

InventHelp will be with you every step of the way throughout the process of you using their services. They will support you in whatever way possible to ensure that you reach your goals within the contract and get where you need to be so you can feel secure in having used their services. You can contact them at the 1-800-INVENTION phone number or by contacting one of the many sales office reps, and they will be happy to help you with questions that you might have.