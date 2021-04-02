A determined person has all the qualities necessary to achieve success in life – Nancy TaiyeAragbaye

When you are determined to succeed, no matter how many hurdles life gives you, you reach there, proves, Nancy Taiye. Nancy has consulted internationally to provide fresh ideas and strategic guidance to companies to support their desired outcomes. She has led & implemented various program/curriculum design initiatives, as well as leading organizations with their strategic planning and business development. Currently, Nancy serves as the Principal Consultant for Strategic Solutions Consulting LLC. Using the B.L.A.C. Model (a comprehensive business strategy she developed) she is tasked with generating new/innovative ideas to develop high-impact projects for various business organizations.

Before Nancy’s role as the Principal Consultant of Strategic Solutions Consulting LLC, in her initial years as a single mom, she struggled with accepting this as her reality. Growing up in a Nigerian household, Nancy allowed the traditions & expectations of the culture to shape her thoughts. She started focusing on how to be an example to her daughter. Balancing motherhood, a new structure, and putting in many hours throughout the day to expand the business initially wasn’t an easy task for her. The growing pains that she experienced have been worth it. Nancy feels fulfillment knowing that she can add value to people from various backgrounds, and make an impact on their entrepreneurial journey.

Determination is vital for success in life. It is what keeps you going to achieve your desired goal even when hit by setbacks and failures. The importance of determination cannot be emphasized more accurately than this powerful maxim. In life, there is no difficulty, which we cannot overcome when we are really determined. Yet many of us fail in big and small ways because our determination was never strong enough. Determination is very important because it enables us to persist in the face of difficulties. It makes us to march fearlessly ahead with faith until we achieve our goal. Since life is never smooth, many of us fall off when we come across obstacles said Nancy.

Nancy says “I move very fast. Often my passion drives me”. She skipped foundational steps which caused her to take losses. Although she always recovered, she learned it’s important when building a sustainable business, that entrepreneurs understand that moving fast isn’t always right. Nancy’s daughter proved as a source of inspiration for her, the moment when she realized that she didn’t want her daughter to learn the way she was forced to educate children, the game shifted and she left teaching together.