A Depressed Introvert: My Reluctance To Let Go Of My Inhibitions & Embrace Vulnerability

third party image source

It’s been four days of continuous heavy rainfall. On top of that, I feel that I no longer can take this never-ending rattle of the heavy droplets on this tin roof. It’s not melodious at all. The droplets rattle so hard that even those that romanticize the rain would change their poetic-romantic perception of rain! It’s been three months of remote working provided with the extra workload. It’s Thursday, a typical workday and I couldn’t do more but seek some distraction from my hard labor. Same task, every day. Sometimes it seems like I have been stuck here for ages. I am well conscious I am stressed. The pain in my right shoulder and neck explains it well. Gosh! Even I deserve some relaxation! I am not a revenue-generating machine! Damn your rules! I muttered in my mind thinking of my boss. So, I drifted my gaze off the excel sheet hoping to crash into something virtually exciting on social media. The sloth in me prevented me from leaving my self-proclaimed work station (which is in a corner by a mirror coated see-through window. From which, I occasionally peek outside. Especially at the bypasser. Now you must have probably realised that they would never know that I am scanning their presence. Nay, I don’t intend to be a typical neighbor with CCTV surveillance qualities. It’s just a way of taking my eyes off the screen because my vision has already deteriorated to minus 4. You could imagine the geeky thick glasses! ugh! I look so ugly in them).

So I lazily logged into my Facebook. Obviously, I prefer to be here for some fresh news updates. And yeah I read everything. Damn! such a hopeless soul! I do have an Instagram account but with infrequent 56 followers. Last month it was about 60s, but that infidel! A handful of them withdrew from my follower’s list. I don’t know what I did or, probably I barely did not do anything except posted few pics of marigold flowers and weird images of the old orange tree. I wonder if the thorns scared them away.

So Facebook, my all-time favorite. Here, I have about 306 friends who at times react to my posts! And I can not hope for more. So as always there was something yet nothing worthwhile to be excited about except for some regional news, Bollywood gossip, and sometimes horoscopes that never conform to its predictions when it about my star sign. But there always are about 24+ pictures, staggering at once from my virtual friends. Some flaunting their recipes, baking skills, some taking pleasure in family time with their kids, some with newborns, while some enjoying the lockdown with their spouse. Such a spectacle for a lonely single like me! Not that I’m complaining. It’s just that I have had enough of such posts.



I don’t know how many of you can pertain to the heartwrenching catastrophe when your 10 years of crush marries your distant cousin. When you see their wedding pictures, everything else ceases to matter. It gets uncomfortably bitter, then after a while, it gets impassive. Oops, forget that one! It’s just because it gets irksome with their frequent posts. It’s endless. It’s cruel and imposing because it’s not what I logged in for! Right from their three months of dating anniversary to the teddy day on Valentine’s week, I have seen it all. Picture perfect always. I don’t know what actually cooks behind the limelight. But, such show-offs! I grunted raising my eyebrows. As I scrolled down, I sighed heavily.

Once a loner, always a loner. A few months ago, I was the same. I hated those corporate buildings. I wanted to be free. Out alone in the woods… bathing in spring waters… savoring ripe wild berries… lying down beneath the open air and sky. Running around with hares… chasing the fireflies at twilight! To put it bluntly, a wild, liberty craving soul, but boxed in a cubicle! I am not a princess. But my distress is no less than Cinderella’s or Rapunzel’s. Caged and overburdened with work always. With all these plights, my opportunities for winning the attention of a prince of a savior to redeem me from this situation are entirely negative.

So, whenever there are any occasions to celebrate or getting together, all I crave is my phone. Because I don’t wanna be looking like an idiot amongst a sea of faces. Yes, those familiar faces whom I call my colleagues, of which, most of them are my contenders for the promotion that 50 heads lust for. Seemingly, like the power-hungry arch-enemy competing for the position that they don’t deserve. I have to calm down my urge to punch their nose and instead tune a sweet hello with a smile. All those miserable days before the lockdown! I don’t miss anything about the times when people did not take hand sanitization and face masks seriously.

But deep within, I still feel is so depressed these days. I disgust the idea of conversations. It takes me ages to get out of bed. I have stopped talking with my relatives on the phone. Text messages make me angry for no good reason.

So when I logged into my Facebook today, something odd caught my attention. It was a test to determine my aura. It was about what sort of energy I attract. The thumbnail was enticing so I ended up taking the quiz. There was a series of MCQs that I carefully read and replied to each honestly. In the end, the result flashes. It reads YOU HAVE AN IMBALANCE IN YOUR AURA.



Should I be surprised or should I get anxious? I did not opt for either of these sentiments. I have encountered so many losses in life. So now, it does not even matter. I have become someone who has long turned into a cold existence. I know that now am not sad, neither I am happy. I’m just existing. Yet at times, I get uncontrollably sensitive and emotional. I can feel that void and heaviness inside at the same time. But, I have realised it’s not worth exhibiting my vulnerabilities to the world. So, all I crave is solitude and prolonged sleep. Still, at times, I wish for the liberty to cry out loud. But, I haven’t until now. I wish we all could. At least for once.

I let out a deep heavy sigh and continued looking out of the window again. Not to the bypasser this time, but at the horizons.