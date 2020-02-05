A Declaration of Interdependence #1

We the People declare we are living at a turning point in history, and we the people possess the power to change history.

We the People declare being on the right side of history is about being open minded and respecting freedom of thought, and of the press.

We the People declare an end to propaganda and lies.

We the People declare that if your beliefs take away my rights, then your beliefs are wrongheaded foolishness.

We the People declare you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

We the People declare, it’s way past time to create a more perfect union.

We the People declare it’s time to exhale toxic social conditioning and brainwashing.

We the People declare democracy is not going to die on our watch. True, it’s been on life support for decades, but the precise historical moment for us to revive it is now.

Clarity of Love / 2018 / Pasted paper collage / Russell C. Smith

We the People declare…it’s a brand new day.

We the People declare an end to blind hatred.

We the People declare…there are infinite possibilities for shifting our culture. Choose one and work on making it happen.

We the People declare an end to the misguided idea of running any aspect of our country or culture as a theocracy.

We the People declare there’s no time like the present.

We the People declare we’ve seen the future, and closed-minded fools have no place in it.

We the People declare we are ready like we’ve never been ready before.

We the People declare we are disgusted by vapid, deranged, incompetent obstructionists who have led us to to nowhere and nothing.

We the People declare we are intelligent and perceptive enough to understand we’re currently living through an ecological apocalypse.

We the People declare those who have held positive humanistic free-spirited change back are going to be washed away in the flood.

We the People declare many of US have found a way forward, through the lighted tunnel, beyond the tangled bramble of idiotic disinformation and toxic lies.

We the People declare we love how seeing everything with clarity makes it all worthwhile.

We the People declare: And the children shall lead them.

We the People declare we are as high as the sky and over the moon.

We the People declare we are overjoyed how everywhere youth have risen up and begun a worldwide movement for environmental, social, and political change.

We the People declare everything is now pointed in the best possible direction.

We the People declare love is the answer. And so it truth.

We the People declare the arc of history has enfolded all of us into this big story and wild and wonderful narrative, and we are now officially along for the ride. Historians will figure it all out and untangle it a hundred or more years from now.

We the People declare we are asking all the questions that matter…starting this minute.

We the People declare the moment is now to stop listening to blathering liars and toxic cesspools of mediocrity. Such a waste of time. And right now, time and change are linked together.

We the People declare we want to know the full story now, not yesterday, but now.

We the People declare…momentum, mystery, and history are all on our side.