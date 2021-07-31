A Daughter’s Memo

Help is not only a simply constructed four letter word that is positively dependent, but also actively commanded, sought after and naturally manifested. Similarly can be said about hope and its resiliently catered projection.

As if bravely curating a willingly crafted note on behalf of a Hopkins long term careered physician’s (pulmonologist’s) daughter, specifically addressed to those uncertain of a life saving medical technique, the job is seemingly never done. That’s unfortunate due to consistently relative data driven research and further significant, educational preventability.

Selfless speaks for itself, based upon a necessarily honorable, humble impactful system. Rather than a swiftly compelling begging apparent action, eventual caving for the better causal purpose, vaccination proves a great favor to the careful, the cautiously led, and those whom immediately surround them. A symbolically meaningful Olympic message successfully thrives, arising the decisively fruitful point to the connective analogy of a continuously endless international torch relay.

The past year and a half has demonstratively taught us to appreciate community in intimately safe zonal patterned separation. Though feared isolation equals regrettably lonesome feelings, individual performance health remains a strongly committed, capable strategy to the average optimist.

Recognizable repetition of a prior playable broken record conceives a humanly conceptive knowledge memorable as a three second’s tiny small, little prick. Notable complication doesn’t apply to this competitively ample narrative’s equation. Common courtesy sparks a no questions asked, productive two way starter encouragable conversation. Validation reassures instant leveled, openly hearted prioritized concerns.

Widely visible, plain observant preparations go beyond the fact, including a must added layer of protection from surgically comfortable baby blue and various color range face masks. Comfortable spatial distance ably clocks in.

Outdoor preference remains a high request, echoed into tightly enclosed, compacted square inches. No matter the defiant acreage, awareness still exists. Unity defines modern media’s perspective.

