A Curated List: Mindful Living

We live in a world of disruptions and non-stop movements. Smartphones, computers, social media, and the internet has changed the way we think and live. How can we reclaim our freedom as humans and reconnect with our bodies in this chaotic, fast-paced world?



I’ve curated a list to help you get started.

Recently I started engaging with the idea of “mindfulness”. The word itself is somewhat foreign and incomprehensible to us, so I want to redefine it so that you better understand what it means. “Mindfulness” essentially means engaging with the present and staying in the moment.



Mindfulness has helped me become happier and more focused

Let’s first better understand what mindfulness is by looking at what mindful is not.

Mindfulness is not: – eating lunch while checking other people’s instagram stories- sitting in lecture while browsing email or texting a friend- thinking about the readings I have for my history class while doing my English readings – worrying about my assignments so that I am unable to relax in the present

Our environment has made it too easy for us to not be mindful. We are constantly checking the box in our schedule and running to the next event. We are so busy doing more that we cannot even focus on what we are doing in the now. Being productive is a good thing, but being busy does not necessarily mean productive. Being overwhelmingly busy can cause stress, anxiety, and worry that drastically decrease the quality of our lives.

Having realized these problems, I started being more mindful. I try to eat my meal without reading a book because I feel like I just don’t have enough time. I try to rest early, before 11 PM, even though I have assignments unfinished. Yes, there are voices in my head screaming at me, telling me that I am irresponsible. And while it’s hard to ignore those voices, I know that they are unhealthy and merely the toxic results of our modern fast-paced lifestyle in a highly competitive environment.

I noticed that being engaged is so powerful. I feel more focused, more involved, and I get much more out of what I am doing if my mind is not occupied with something else. It’s scary to be conscious of my mind – because once I am conscious, I am shocked by how many negative thoughts are constantly rolling in my mind without any formal realization or recognition.



A Curated List: If You Also Want Happiness and Mindfulness in Your Life



1. Meditate, an App

Meditation is powerful. It calms us down. It allows us to notice any negative thought in our head that compromises our ability to be our best and do our best in the present. Meditation allows us to move on from dwelling in a mistake we have made in the last and engage fully with the present.



For me, this app has been liberating. I’ve meditated when my mind and body cannot coordinate with one another, especially when my body is tired but my mind won’t cooperate. Meditation has truly allowed to get outside of my own head and live a more calming, productive, and healthy life.



2. How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy, a Book

Reading this book is just so validating. Odell, the author of the book, talks about how we live in an attention economy that thrives on our dissatisfaction, anxiety, and unhealthy lifestyle. Realizing the larger, toxic environment we live in has given me more assurance and confidence to do what I personally believe is right and to resist collective beliefs that are simply wrong and unhealthy.



3. A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose

This book is absolutely life-changing. Tolle’s concept that the mind is an entity different from ourselves has changed my perception on how I should live and how unhealthily I have lived. For the first time, I realized that all the little voices and thoughts in my head are not me. They are unconscious, automatic responses, and they can be controlled. Being able to control my mind and my negative thoughts has brought so much clarity, control, and power into my life.

Arriving Here is Not Easy

Getting here is not easy. This curated list will only help when you are ready. Take your time. We are all at a different place and environment in life. I hope we can all enjoy the beauty of life and become a better version of ourselves as we advance in our own individual journies.