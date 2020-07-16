A Conversation with Summerville Dental Office’s Dr. Rufus Meshack About Establishing a Business & Driving Success

Summerville Dental Office is a great and affordable dental practice located in St. John’s, Newfoundland run by Dr. Rufus Meshack. They serve St. John’s as well as the surrounding area. They offer teeth cleaning and whitening, dental implants, tooth fillings, bonding, veneers, root canal treatment, wisdom tooth extractions, crowns and bridges, complete, partial, and implant supported dentures, braces and Invisalign, and panoramic and CBCT X-Rays.

In the last few years, what lifestyle, habit, or behavior change has had the biggest positive impact on your life?

I have been exercising and cutting down on carbohydrates in my diet for the past five years. It makes me feel better and helps me to have more energy. I am really more active than I used to be since I have made these changes. I think more people should adopt these practices into their daily lives because it would lead to a healthier and happier society overall. In fact, exercising and eating right help build a stronger immune system. The current coronavirus illness is said to attack the immune system. Perhaps if you have a stronger immune system, the effects of the illness won’t be as severe.

When you feel unfocused, what do you do?

When I feel unfocused, I will take a break from what I am working on. Sometimes I will take a walk for 5 or 10 minutes. That can be enough to help me feel refreshed and able to focus again. Then I get back to what I have to do. While it may seem counterintuitive to walk away from work, it really does help you refocus. If you can’t focus on a task, you aren’t being productive anyway so you may as well just take a break at that point. It’ll improve your focus and overall productivity once you get back to work.

What advice would you give a smart and ambitious recent college graduate? What advice should they ignore?

They say if you are really intelligent that you will go very far in life and you will achieve, but I feel it is hard work that gives you success. You have to work hard, and you have to do it consistently. That is important. That is going to make a big difference. You’ll be known as the person with “grit” and I think that’s a really important quality for anyone.

There are many choices that a young person has to make. If they want to have more success in life, they have to get out of their comfort zone and try to learn new things. There is a lot of learning to do in order to develop and grow.

There is a learning curve and initially there could be failures, but they should keep going. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Follow your own passion. Don’t feel pressured by your parents or what other people think you should do. If you’re living for other people, you aren’t really living for yourself or making your own decisions.

What is one lifestyle trend that excites you?

Exercising and healthy eating are very important. Exercise releases endorphins. Healthy eating can help you to maintain your health. I also think it is important to take frequent breaks. Every three months I like to take a vacation. It won’t be a big one, at least a small one. It could be a weekend vacation. Then when you come back you are rejuvenated, instead of being worn out and stressed. You aren’t helpful to anyone if you are burnt out. Having both good physical and mental health can usually lead to more success in other areas of your life.

Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

I am originally from India and I used to play cricket when I lived there. We had a captain of our team who was a big inspiration for me. He could handle pressure very well. No matter what the situation, he could handle the pressure. He would not get stressed. He would keep his cool.

Mother Teresa is also an inspiration to me. She helped the poor and the downtrodden, the ones who never had anybody. She won the Nobel Peace Prize among other prizes for her dedication to helping others. She is now remembered as Saint Theresa of Calcutta.

What’s one of the biggest life lessons you’ve learned?

Forgive everyone. Some people will try to hurt you, but to hold a grudge hurts you more than them. Forgive, forget, and go on. That is a lesson I have learned in my personal life. Holding a grudge just ends up making you bitter and it isn’t a good way to be. It’s easier to forgive and move on.

When it comes to business, deliver quality and do it consistently. Work hard and prioritize your clients. Clients should be your first priority. If you prioritize taking care of your clients and keeping them happy, that will go a long way. My team and I make sure we do these things at Summerhill Dental Office. Our patients are happy, and we have many regular patients that visit us consistently and recommend us to others.

What do you think it is that makes you/someone successful?

Success is a person who has a balanced life. A successful person is making good money and at the same time he is also having a good life. He is not working all of the time. He maybe works 5 days in a week. On the weekend he is not working, but spending time with his family. Also, he is not really stressed. It is not as important how much money you make. For every person it is different, but as long as you are not in debt, you are making money, and you are living a happy life, that is success to me.

How do you stay motivated?

I have some friends and we try to motivate each other and help each other to improve. We all like to learn new things and do new things together. Surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals with similar values to your own really helps with motivation, especially since motivation is a temporary feeling that can disappear as suddenly as it appears. But, if you have the right people in your life, that feeling will last a lot longer.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

I hope to be remembered as a good person. When they say my name, I hope they say, “Oh, he’s a nice guy. He is helpful.” Being a genuinely good person is highly underrated. A lot of people can be remembered for success, money, fame, and the list goes on. To me, being genuinely good is more important than those other aspects.