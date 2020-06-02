A Conversation with Steven “Bo” Belmont on Establishing Your Career and Driving Success

Steven “Bo” Belmont is the Founder and Owner of Belwood investments, one of California’s fastest growing fix and flip companies. He is currently residing and operating his business in Folsom, California. Steven comes to the real estate world with an impressive background in the mortgage industry. He started at Ameriquest Mortgage as an Account Executive, then moved on to People’s Choice Mortgage as a Branch Manager, and later he became a partner at US Home Loans. Steven attended Sierra College where he played football. He also attended Adams State University and graduated from Coastline Community College.

During his time in the mortgage industry, Steven was a top producer and received many awards and accolades. In 2008, Bo rehabbed his first house sparking his passion in the fix and flip world. Since then, he has gone on to be part of 1200 real estate transactions and counting. Currently, while heading Belwood Investments, he has perfected his B52 model. This model is a proven method for an “average Joe” to be able to partner with Belwood and invest in real estate. Steven is also co-founder of Red Door Theory, a teaching and mentoring program focused around investing. Steven is a strong leader with a large real estate network that has helped him grow his business rapidly. With amazing insight and big goals, Bo is taking his company nationwide with some amazing partners such as Home Depot and PPG paints.

In addition to growing several businesses, Bo enjoys spending time with his son. You can find him on the weekends at one of his son’s many sporting events cheering him on.

In the last few years, what lifestyle, habit or behavior change has had the biggest positive impact on your life?

Understanding my why has given me the most ideal paradigm shift. I thought about this a lot. I think about the end and I think about leaving a legacy. Will I just die and be a forgotten person that has not done anything for the world? That has made me change my life. Life is short, and when I leave this earth I want to have left a positive impact, something that has changed lives. With this, I feel a tremendous amount of urgency and passion for what I do. That gets me up in the morning and changed everything about me. I don’t drink. I don’t party. I’m just completely focused on this and l love it so much. Understanding my why has given me that paradigm shift.

When you feel unfocused, what do you do?

Sometimes I do find myself losing focus, but it’s rare. This may sound corny, but I think about my son a lot and the fact that he’s aging so quickly. He’s 11 and I am dreading the day when his voice cracks. Listening to my son’s voice changing or a glance in the mirror for myself, is a reminder that I need to focus, and that time waits for no man. If I lose focus, all I have to do is get that reminder. I am running out of time. I look in the mirror, oh man, I’m getting old here. I’m running out of time. I’m not going to be this age forever. I have to get going. I have to keep moving forward. It just drives me.

What advice would you give a smart and ambitious recent college graduate? What advice should they ignore?

I would tell them to immediately, without hesitation, start making moves their end game, whatever that end game is. Is that end game a ranch in the woods with pigs or cows or at the top of a skyscraper in Manhattan? Is it a castle in England? Whatever it may be, make your moves to achieve that, whatever it is, and start executing your path to true success. What I mean by that is you need to start taking the steps to do that. If you sit back and analyze and twiddle your thumbs and think about it too much, you’re wasting time. You don’t live that long. You need to start taking steps to do it, to execute it and to just never lose focus of your dreams.

I think they should ignore procrastination. I think they should ignore the haters. I think they should keep focus on their dreams and their goals and just avoid the hole of guilt and despair and feeling sorry for yourself because nobody cares in the business world. It’s eat or be eaten. You don’t have time to take second guesses.

What is one lifestyle trend that excites you?

I don’t follow any trends. I don’t follow too much stuff. I follow the B52 method, the Belwood Investment model because it’s changing lives. I’m so consumed from 3:30 in the morning to 9 pm at night. This is what I do, and if I’m not doing this, I’m with my son, playing some sports. Other than that, I’m here with clients. I’m meeting with investors. There are so many people in this industry that are attracted to this model. I love it. This is the trend, the trend of investors making a huge amount of money when they never had the opportunity before, the trend of changing lives. My office, they’re doing a chant right now and they’re super excited. That’s what I do. This is my trend. This is my life. This is what I dig. I’m very passionate about it.

I am pioneering this investment model and the method. That’s what excites me. That’s the trend that we’re doing here. Literally everybody in my office feels it. It’s a trend. It’s a movement that we have here. For all intents and purposes, it’s a movement. It’s never been done before. When people see that here in the office, they want to be a part of it. Everybody here loves to come to work. They work off commission. They don’t work an hourly wage. They live their passion, their dream, and the vision of it. That’s the trend that we’re all about right now is the model and the method and the movement.

Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

Two people, the American businessman has been a role model in my life. It’s been a fictitious figure. My biological father, I’ve met him twice, but he’s a vice president of a large gas company. Though I wasn’t raised by him and I have an amazing father that raised me, I was curious about him and his success. I envisioned it a certain way, and so that vision has helped guide me.

As much, if not more, with my mother, of course, from an early age, she instilled a sense of confidence in me that knew zero boundaries. She gave me the confidence to be whoever I wanted to be and to be the absolute best at it, not just to become but to be the best at what I become. My mother provided me with that and the fictitious figure of the American businessman that I was able to construct on my own, I was able to put that person on high and develop those traits. That really inspired me to become like that, both my mother and the American businessman.

What’s one of the biggest life lessons you’ve learned?

I really like to touch on this because it’s so true. I don’t know who said this, but it makes sense because I have a football background. “Life is too short not to go long.” That is huge to me. One must know also that they have to fail before they can truly appreciate success. I’ve hit rock bottom and I know what it’s like. I know the hard work. I can appreciate the bottom for what it is. I can appreciate the fact that I would never be there again. I’ve worked as hard as possible to never have to be in that situation again. That is a huge driving force for me as far as appreciate success.

What do you think it is that makes you/someone successful?

Passion. Having a passion for what one does in business has a direct correlation with the success of that business. For instance, I think a significant portion of the success of our business is my passion for it. I’ve seen and am friends with many people that have successful businesses, and their owners believe in it. They have passion for it. Others would call it selling their products. I say it’s more explaining and sharing, rather than selling. When you reach that point in your business where you have the passion to share an opportunity, rather than sell it, then you have a successful business. It all starts with the passion, the knowledge, the education of the product.

How do you stay motivated?

I stay motivated by making an impact on those I encounter. Anybody who I encounter, I want to leave a positive impact through this business. I haven’t always left a positive impact in other parts of my life. Here I have seen a way to change that. I’ve seen a way where I can help people and really, really make a positive impact. I’m motivated about that tremendously. Changing lives is what inspires me.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

My purpose is to be a part of something bigger, something special and unique. I want to have left this world knowing that I helped a tremendous amount of people, that I have created opportunity for those who didn’t have one before, and that they were able to build wealth that they didn’t think was possible or would never have had the opportunity to participate in. That’s what I want to have done is been a financial relief to millions of people in times of difficult financial situations. If I’m able to add 32% or close to that or over, anywhere near that, if I’m able to add that to people’s income or investments annually, then I will have made a huge impact on not only the economy, but people lives’, so I think it’s a huge game changer for the world and that’s where I would like to leave my legacy.