A conversation with Sayed Sayedy on Finding Inspiration in the Small Gestures and Smiles of People

Tell us about yourselves and what you do

My name is Sayed Sayedy, and I wan born in Parwan, Afghanistan. From an early age, I realized that women are oppressed in this society, and I should do everything in my capacity to raise awareness. I worked as a helper and activist for women and young people’s empowerment and campaigned for human rights.

I studied sociology with a focus on social work and I am also a trained IT specialist and worked as a translator. I moved to Germany in the quest of developing a peaceful society. Currently, I am working with the Project HEROES that is lead against suppression in the name of honor, and as a MiMi Mediator (violence prevention with migrants for migrants) and pursuing a master’s degree in Training and Development at the University of Salzburg. I also work as a freelance coach, mediator, trainer, and speaker to help the refugees and migrants lead a non-violent, self-determined and responsible life in Germany.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

Working as an intercultural trainer for soldiers at home made me realize that refugees with different cultural backgrounds face misunderstandings and experience discrimination, prejudice, and bias daily. This encouraged me to work intensively in this area. I also bring my experience to the world via seminars on the topic of intercultural communication, violence prevention, and training for migrants and volunteers through several projects.

What keeps you motivated?

My biggest motivation is giving training, coaching, and education to the migrants and making a difference in their lives. Looking at the world and how they treat migrants and people from different cultures makes me realize that this world still needs improvement, and I, with experience, can make a difference in the lives of various people.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

I have been to various places, interacted, and lived with people having diverse cultural backgrounds. I believe I belong to not one but multiple cultures, and my role model is the common man. My role model is you, the person holding a door, the lady raising her children while maintaining two jobs, and the elderly volunteering to share their experience. To me, a role model is not a single person or historical figure. I find inspiration in the small gestures and smiles of people. Those people are my role model.

How do you maintain a solid work-life balance?

My work is my life. My work is not just my work. It is my aim, my goal, my philosophy, and my biggest motivation. It is what keeps me enthusiastic, and I look forward to contributing to society. When your work in not your work but your lifestyle, it is not difficult for you to keep a balance, and you won’t get burnout.

What traits do you possess that make a successful leader?

My most prominent trait is the pain in my heart for fellow human beings and the fire to make their lives better and beautiful. I try to encourage and inspire and work with my teammates instead of dictating them. With all the uncertainty, the world needs resilient leaders, and my background significantly instills resilience leading to my personal growth. Thus, I can situation any disastrous situation and challenges with integrity and dignity.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

I consider my work my lifestyle and never find the tasks too difficult or challenging to handle. However, it was challenging to work in some countries that are considered dangerous because of political terror, internal conflict, and civil wars like my home country Afghanistan. Gaining the trust of authorities and locals, making a noticeable change, and altering the people’s thinking is even more complicated there. But I never gave up, and still, I aim to give my best to those countries that need it the most.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

My father always told me never to judge a book by its cover and never judge someone by its looks. Always take time and give others the benefit of the doubt. Every person is an island, unknown land that needs to be discovered. Don’t hurry in making impressions and judgments.

Throughout my life, I find this advice really helpful. It let me meet great personalities inside broken bodies and confident souls inside threatened cores.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

Although I am highly invested in my work and rarely find myself free. I spend my free time with family and friends and like to have a good conversation and get together with them once in a while. This freshens me up and renews my motivations and ambitions.

Where do you see you and your activities in 5 years?

I wish that five years from now on, the world will be more accepting of the migrants and will develop tolerance towards different cultures. After five years, I really want my activities to expand to different countries, reach more people, and help them with their lives. I want to nurture a society that is more tolerant of the different cultural backgrounds and more accepting and welcoming towards them.

How can you be reached?

I can be reached through my website sayedy.com or on my personal Instagram page instagram.com/sayedsayedy.