A Conversation With Ray J On How To Remain Resilient As An Entrepreneur

Tell us who is Ray J?

Not the one that made Kim famous. Ray J was born in Houston, TX and raised in Vancouver, Canada. He is a citizen of both countries. After graduating high school he spent years battling many inner demons trying to find him self. After spending years working different jobs, attempting to build multiple businesses, he finally struck some luck in 2019. Ray J invented a stress ball case for e-cigarettes called the Lazy Lampoons. He saw the demand for the e-cigarette’s rising in the market, so he created an accessory to go along with these devices. Within 90 days he was able to sell over 1 million units in over 6 countries. With the money he made from the Lazy Lampoons – Ray J was able to launch what soon would become the Number 1 Podcast in Houston, The Yacht Club. The podcast was based around creative thinkers, entrepreneurs, and influencers. The Yacht Club was initially being streamed on all major platforms until they exclusively signed a deal with iHeart Media. Due to The Yacht Club’s success overseas, Ray J was able to garnish a large following of fans on his Instagram page.

As the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Ray J and his brother in law created a brand for facemasks called America Covers. The initial launch took the Internet by storm – and within 30 days they had done over $1,000,000 in revenue. The company was doing so well that they began donating 2 masks for every mask a customer purchased. America Covers success was leveraged through a large printing facility called SameDay POD in Houston, Texas. At this facility they would sew, cut, stitch, print, and ship the products worldwide. America Covers has sold such a high number of facemasks at this point that the likelihood of one of their facemasks being in your (you the reader’s) household is very high. Now that Ray J has The Yacht Club Podcast and Lazy Lampoons on autopilot – he now holds the title of President at SameDay POD, leading an organization of over 150 employees.

What is Ray J’s motivation?

Ray J is a single father. His son and core family are his main source of energy. Without them, he claims he would be nothing.

What is one of the secrets Ray J possesses?

Ray J strongly recommends finding a mentor. Someone you admire. Someone who has a life you would love to create for yourself. Spend as much time as possible with this person. Listen to the way they speak. Watch the way they move. Analyze their habits. Breathe the air they breathe! When you listen to song over and over again, you end up memorizing the lyrics. The same goes with shadowing a mentor. It’s a guaranteed recipe for success.

A book recommended by Ray J

The 48 Laws of Power Robert Greene

How does Ray J deal with emails?

He checks his emails every couple of minutes, and responds immediately to everyone. Communication is a key factor to Ray J’s success. He states that everyone should learn to prioritize what’s important, and execute their tasks in that order.

Ray J’s thoughts on being “Burnt Out”

Ray J states that he does not believing in getting ‘burnt out.’

Being burnt out means you haven’t structured your schedule properly. If you lay out your tasks appropriately – you’ll never feel like you’re over-exerting yourself. Life is short; make everything you do fun and exciting.

How has Ray J dealt with failure?

Ray claims he has failed several times in his life. These failures have been lessons to learn from. Ray states that we first need to pin point where and why the failure occurred. Then the key to growth is a positive attitude, and how to get back up and navigate around the things that caused you to fail. You’ll eventually find the right formula through trial and error, but you must remain consistent in trying.

Ray J’s favorite quote:

“People tend to give up. If you have persistence, you will come out ahead of most people. More importantly, you will learn. When you do something, you might fail. But that’s not because you’re a failure. It’s because you have not learnt enough. Do it differently each time. One day, you will do it right. Failure is your friend.”

― Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street

How can you be followed?

You can follow me on below links

Instagram: @rayjlak

LinkedIn: Ray J (President at SameDay POD)

Company websites:

www.samedaypod.com

www.americacovers.com

www.lazylampoons.com

For The Yacht Club Podcast: Search ‘The Yacht Club Podcast’ on iHeart Radio