A Conversation with Michael Tringali on the Importance of Being Passionate with your Craft

Born in Detroit, Michael Tringali has found success within the Construction Management industry. Tringali graduated from Gwinnett Tech in Lawrenceville, GA with a degree in Drafting, Surveying & Architectural Design with a 4.0 GPA. After college, Michael Tringali worked as a home builder and remodeling contractor in Atlanta, GA before deciding to start his own business within the industry.

Currently, Michael Tringali lives in Sarasota, Florida where he uses the skills he has developed over the course of 40 years in the industry to run Portofino Custom Homes LLC, and Sarasota Bay Construction Development Inc. His goal is to ensure that each project is delivered on time, on budget and has 100% customer satisfaction. Michael’s companies also take over existing projects that have been poorly managed or gone out of budget and turned them around to the satisfaction of the client.

1. What do you love most about the industry you are in?

The building industry has given me a creative energy to design & build all types of architectural styles. These different styles have always been at the heart of my love of construction. Being able to design and create new buildings is something that I have

2. What keeps you motivated?

My love of creating new buildings or renovations of existing architectural styles is what keeps me motivated. If you love the job that you are doing, you will never struggle to find the motivation to succeed.

3. How has your company grown from its early days to now?

In the beginning, I was a home builder and remodeling contractor in Atlanta, GA. As I grew as an individual within the industry, I decided to start my own business. Now, as a real estate developer & general contractor, I have gone into land developing, commercial construction and marine construction in Florida.

4. Where do you get your inspiration from?

My inspiration for new architectural designs comes from a variety of places. Some of the most common forms of inspiration for me come from reading blueprints on paper, interior decorators, TV shows, and my clients. Additionally, if I ever get an idea that I could potentially use in the future, I make sure to write it down so that I can come back to it.

5. Who has been a role model to you and why?

One of my greatest role models has been my father. My father was the person who taught me how to have a great work ethic and to treat my clients like they are family. All of my clientele come from referrals and therefore it is important for me to treat every client as if they were a part of my family, with respect and care.

6. What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

Some see me as a motivational perfectionist in the work I do, and I raise the bar very high for all my subcontractors because I believe that I am only as good as my last job I performed. I believe that this helps me with being a leader because I know that the most important job for a leader is to be a role model for others.

7. What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

If you want to get into the industry, there are a couple key things that I would recommend that you do: learn to read blueprints, attend workshop classes, and attend any do-it-yourself projects. If you do all of these things, you will get a leg up on your competition and give yourself a better chance at making your dream a reality.

8. What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

The hardest obstacle that I have had to face in my industry is the everchanging highs and lows of the real estate market over the last 40 years. In the real estate industry, you will go through periods of high activity and periods of low activity and it is often out of your control as these periods are often felt nationwide.

9. What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

One piece of advice that I have never forgotten is that you are only as good as your subcontractors perform. This is why I ensure that not only are my subcontractors excellent at their jobs, I also strive to ensure that they all buy into my beliefs and goals so that we are able to provide a unified effort to ensure the clients get the best possible results.

10. What is your biggest accomplishment?

My biggest accomplishment within my career is the development of 160 acres of land. This area was developed and had over 100 single-family homes built within 3 years by my company in East Manatee County, Florida. While it was not only a long process, it was also extremely rewarding to see the project through to completion.

11. What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

Treat others as you would want to be treated, and always pay attention to what is important to your client. When you rely on referrals for all of your business, it is important that you make sure that each client has an exceptional experience during their time with you.